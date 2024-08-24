Kolkata: Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee ‘attacked’ by biker, posts SHOCKING video of horrifying incident

Payel Mukherjee, a Kolkata-based actress, was attacked by a biker on Friday, and she quickly posted a video following the horrible incident. The incident took place on Southern Avenue amid the ongoing protests in the city over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Payel Mukherjee, a Bengali actor, recently experienced a terrible encounter when she was reportedly accosted by a bike-borne assailant while driving her automobile in Kolkata on a Friday night. The event happened on Southern Avenue during continuing protests in the city, which were started by the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier in August.

Payel Mukherjee documented her traumatic event in a video broadcast on her social media channels. In the video, she told how a young man on a two-wheeler blocked her SUV and insisted that she get out. Mukherjee elected to remain inside her car because she felt intimidated, but this decision enraged the man. In an unexpected turn of events, he destroyed the right side glass of her car, leaving her hurt and traumatised. The glass fragments injured her palm, and the incident terrified the actor.

Also Read: Justin and Hailey Bieber blessed with a baby boy! Name the little one Jack Blues Bieber

Live video by Actress Payel Mukherjee after she gets attacked by a bike borne miscreant at Southern Avenue, Kolkata! pic.twitter.com/ls12KnzgSD — Subham. (@subhsays) August 23, 2024

In the video, Mukherjee emphasised her shock and dread, raising concerns about women's safety in the city. She said that if such an occurrence could happen on a crowded street in the evening, it brought home the dismal truth of the situation. Her statements were packed with passion as she cried, recalling how defenceless she felt throughout the incident. Mukherjee also expressed concerns about what would have happened if the incident had occurred in a more secluded location, highlighting the gravity of the problem.

Mukherjee also shared another footage from the location of the incident. Locals can be seen gathering in this video, and she got details of the miscreant's bike, which eventually helped identify him. Following the event, the police responded quickly by holding the individual responsible after Mukherjee filed an official report. According to the news agency PTI, the arrested guy stated that Mukherjee's automobile had brushed past his bike, which he believed may have sparked the argument. Mukherjee, on the other hand, categorically disputed the accusation, claiming that she was the victim of an unjustified attack.

Also Read: Who was Nirmal Benny? Malayalam actor dies at 37 from heart attack

This event has sparked worries about the safety of women in Kolkata's public areas, particularly in light of recent rallies calling for justice for the trainee doctor. Mukherjee's story serves as a sharp reminder of the perils that women confront, even in ostensibly safe surroundings.

Latest Videos