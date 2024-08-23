Who was Nirmal Benny? Malayalam actor dies at 37 from heart attack

Nirmal Benny died from a heart attack on August 23. Producer Sanjay revealed the tragic news on social media. Nirmal started his career as a comedian, achieving popularity through YouTube videos and live appearances. He made his cinematic debut in 2012 with 'Navagatharkku Swagatham'.

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny died early morning on Friday, August 23, after suffering a heart attack. He was 37 years old. Producer Sanjay Padiyoor announced the news in a sad social media message. Nirmal Benny died at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sanjay's post read, "Farewell to a dear friend with a heavy heart. Nirmal was the central character Kochachan in the movie, 'Amen'. Nirmal. The death was due to a heart attack this morning. Praying to the almighty that the soul of my dear friend should rest in eternal peace (sic)."

The news of Nirmal Benny's death has shocked the Malayalam cinema industry. Condolence messages have poured in from all around. The specifics of his last rituals are pending.



Nirmal Benny's Filmography

Nirmal Benny began his career as a comedian, achieving popularity through YouTube videos and live appearances. He made his cinematic debut in 2012 with Navagatharkku Swagatham. Jayakrishna Karanavar directed the film, which was scripted by Kalavoor Ravikumar. Benny appeared in five films during his career, the most well-known being 'Amen' and 'Dooram'.



Lijo Jose Pellissery directed the comedy-drama film Amen, written by P. S. Rafeeque based on Pellissery's narrative. The film was also a big hit at the box office. In contrast, Dooram is a romantic comedy film directed by Manu Kannamthanam and starring Maqbool Salmaan. Nirmal Benny performed Shanavas' supporting role in this film.

Nirmal has impacted the digital realm by appearing in famous YouTube videos. His death has caused a vacuum in the business and among his followers.



