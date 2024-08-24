Justin and Hailey Bieber blessed with a baby boy! Name the little one Jack Blues Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber are now proud parents to a baby boy and on Saturday morning, the former took to Instagram to share a cute photo of a baby's foot, announcing the arrival of his son. The 'Stay' singer announced in the caption that their baby's name is Jack Blues Bieber. Justin and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy with a sweet video in May of this year. In the clip, the couple renews their wedding vows. They also shared a series of photos of Hailey re-wearing her white lacey wedding gown while flaunting her baby belly.

Following the pregnancy announcement, US Weekly said that the couple was going through a difficult time, but the baby news came as a ray of optimism. This news could not be more delighted to begin a new chapter in their life. They are overjoyed and pleased that they are growing their family and that was all they needed. Hailey is in a great mood and she has been keeping a low profile and avoiding overcommitting to her work.

About Justin and Hailey Bieber

Hailey met Justin Bieber in 2006 when he was still dating Selena Gomez. After his separation from Selena, Justin started dating Hailey. While they had previously broken up, they rekindled their romance in 2016. Hailey and Justin married privately in a New York courthouse in 2018. A year later, they remarried in front of their closest friends and relatives.

