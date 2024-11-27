Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's haircut sparks online debate

Bhavya Gowda gets a haircut before entering the Bigg Boss house for a new look...

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 3:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

Bhavya Gowda, known for the serial Geetha, is now a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 11. She is the first contestant to enter the house.

article_image2

Bhavya Gowda, active on social media, changed her look with a haircut and styling before entering Bigg Boss. Photos and videos of her new hair are going viral.

article_image3

Bhavya has thick, naturally black hair, which she occasionally colours. She got a haircut to add shape and volume to her long hair.

article_image4

While Bhavya looks great with her new haircut and receives compliments, some netizens express dissatisfaction, potentially surprising her.

article_image5

Initially playing well, Bhavya Gowda's performance has slowed down, with some saying she's gossiping or not entertaining.

article_image6

Her haircut video went viral, with netizens commenting against cutting hair during auspicious times.

article_image7

Netizens advise against cutting hair or nails during positive life events, despite some calling it promotion or brand collaboration.

article_image8

Bhavya faced negative trolling even during her captaincy week, claiming wildcard entries hindered her enjoyment of the title.

