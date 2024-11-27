Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's haircut sparks online debate

Bhavya Gowda gets a haircut before entering the Bigg Boss house for a new look...

Bhavya Gowda, known for the serial Geetha, is now a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 11. She is the first contestant to enter the house.

Bhavya Gowda, active on social media, changed her look with a haircut and styling before entering Bigg Boss. Photos and videos of her new hair are going viral.

Bhavya has thick, naturally black hair, which she occasionally colours. She got a haircut to add shape and volume to her long hair.

While Bhavya looks great with her new haircut and receives compliments, some netizens express dissatisfaction, potentially surprising her.

Initially playing well, Bhavya Gowda's performance has slowed down, with some saying she's gossiping or not entertaining.

Her haircut video went viral, with netizens commenting against cutting hair during auspicious times.

Netizens advise against cutting hair or nails during positive life events, despite some calling it promotion or brand collaboration.

Bhavya faced negative trolling even during her captaincy week, claiming wildcard entries hindered her enjoyment of the title.

