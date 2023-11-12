Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee With Karan 8 EP 4: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt iconic 'bhabhi-nanad' duo makes appearance

    Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan bring glamour and wit to Koffee with Karan 8 in a playful episode, decoding their 'nanad-bhabhi' relationship. The promo teases candid moments, dance moves, and revisits Kareena's past tiff with Ameesha Patel. A must-watch rendezvous airing on November 16 on Disney+ Hotstar

    The glamor quotient is set to reach new heights as the dynamic sister-in-laws, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, prepare to grace the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 8. Known for its spicy and engaging conversations, the show has generated heightened anticipation for the delightful exchange between these two powerhouse actresses.

    In the newly released promo for the fourth episode, Alia and Kareena exude elegance in their chic outfits, setting the stage for a glamorous rendezvous. Kareena expresses her excitement about returning to the show, and in a playful tone, Alia labels the iconic couch as 'controversial' with a K.

    The banter between the two unfolds as they attempt to decode their relationship as 'nanad' and 'bhabhi.' Kareena humorously reminds host Karan Johar of his pivotal role in creating the iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, saying, "You should know, you made K3G." She cheekily adds, "I am not anyone’s bhabhi."

    Adding a touch of playfulness to the conversation, Alia showcases her go-to dance move. The exchange continues as Karan questions Kareena about her absence from the party of Gadar 2 and brings up her past tiff with Ameesha Patel. Kareena, in her trademark style, quips that she is choosing to ignore Karan's probing.

     

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor pose at Kareena Kapoor's birthday bash; Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan too attends

    The episode promises a delightful blend of wit, charm, and candid moments that fans surely won't want to miss. Scheduled to drop on November 16 on Disney+ Hotstar, this episode of Koffee with Karan 8 is poised to be a must-watch for those seeking an entertaining and glamorous tête-à-tête between Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

