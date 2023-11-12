Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor pose at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash; Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan too attends

    Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a star-studded Diwali bash on November 11th, attended by Bollywood luminaries like Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. The festivities, captured on social media, showcased vibrant traditional attire and warm familial bonds

    Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor pose at Kareena Kapoor's birthday bash; Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan too attends ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan illuminated the festive night with a dazzling Diwali bash, hosting a gathering that brought together the entire family. The Bollywood glitterati joined the revelry, with stars like Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many others attending the splendid celebration at her residence on the eve of the festival. As Diwali festivities lit up the city, inside glimpses from Kareena Kapoor Khan's party emerged, providing a sneak peek into the vibrant and joyous celebrations.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)


    The Diwali celebration on November 11th turned into a grand affair, with a multitude of celebrities gracing the festivities at her residence. The warmth and joy of the occasion were captured in various heartwarming moments shared by the guests, including her extended family. Neetu Kapoor, in particular, took to Instagram to extend Diwali wishes to fans.

    Soha Ali Khan also provided a glimpse into the vibrant Diwali evening on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures from the celebration. In one charming photo, she struck a pose alongside her husband, Kunal Kemmu, as well as Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. The couples adorned themselves in enchanting traditional attire.

    Another group picture captured the familial bond, featuring Soha, her mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba Pataudi, brother Saif, and his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. A picture showcased Soha sharing a warm embrace with Kareena. Both divas were adorned in resplendent red sarees, epitomizing grace and traditional splendor.

    The festivities were attended by a star-studded guest list, including Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, and more. The Diwali bash hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan was a glittering affair, with the stars coming together to celebrate the festival of lights in style.

    ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Hrithik Roshan as Kabir's cameo confirm in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer; Read more

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 8 EP 4: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt iconic 'bhabhi-nanad' duo makes appearance ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8 EP 4: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt iconic 'bhabhi-nanad' duo makes appearance

    Tiger 3: Hrithik Roshan as Kabir's cameo confirm in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer; Read more ATG

    Tiger 3: Hrithik Roshan as Kabir's cameo confirm in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets scolding from Salman Khan for fighting with Mannara in front of Katrina Kaif (Watch) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets scolding from Salman Khan for fighting with Mannara in front of Katrina Kaif

    Tiger 3 LEAKED: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torrent websites RBA

    Tiger 3 LEAKED: Salman, Katrina Kaif's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    Tamil star Karthi unveils candid reasons behind delayed screen collaboration with brother Suriya; Read more ATG

    Tamil star Karthi unveils candid reasons behind delayed screen collaboration with brother Suriya; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan 8 EP 4: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt iconic 'bhabhi-nanad' duo makes appearance ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8 EP 4: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt iconic 'bhabhi-nanad' duo makes appearance

    Apple iPhone 15 series Here is how you can check battery cycle count gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series: Here's how you can check battery cycle count

    Rajasthan Dausa sub-inspector, who lured 4-year-old into a room and raped her, booked under POCSO, SC/ST Act

    Rajasthan: Dausa sub-inspector, who lured 4-year-old into a room and raped her, booked under POCSO, SC/ST Act

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's quest for perfection in the mega event; Netherlands challenges the unbeaten osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's quest for perfection in the mega event; Netherlands challenges the unbeaten

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Will Shardul Thakur make it to India's starting XI against Netherlands in Bangalore? osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will Shardul Thakur make it to India's starting XI against Netherlands in Bangalore?

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon