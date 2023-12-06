Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    KIFF 2023: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi and more; video goes viral

    Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, and Indian former cricketer Sourav Ganguly inaugurated the Kolkata International Film Festival on Tuesday.

    KIFF 2023: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi and more; video goes viral RBA
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 8:26 AM IST

    Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sourav Ganguly, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are among the personalities attending the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led the Tiger 3 star and other celebs to the stage for the film festival's formal launch. Salman and the other attendees lighted the lamp on stage to kick off the event, offering respect with folded hands.

    Salman looked dapper in an all-black outfit. During the ceremony, all of the stars got commemorative trophies, and Salman, in particular, was enthusiastically congratulated when he accepted his award on stage.

    Also Read: KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata

    A video of Mamata Banerjee dancing with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, and others has gone viral. Mamata Banerjee may be seen on stage with Salman Khan and others, dancing to the melodies of this year's film, which she conceptualised, and Arijit Singh sings the song.

    Speaking at the event, Sourav Ganguly said, “Welcome to Kolkata, my favourite Mr Salman Khan. It's a coincidence that I have met him for the first time here in person. In all these years, this is the first time I have met him in person and I said that when I saw him down that it's unfortunate that we never met before.”

    About Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF):
    Starting from December 05, the KIFF is set to run until December 12, with the opening ceremony at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. 

    Also Read: In pictures: Tejasswi Prakash looks 'Red Hot' in a stunning bodycon dress

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 8:26 AM IST
