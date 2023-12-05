Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Tejasswi Prakash looks 'Red Hot' in a stunning bodycon dress

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 7:36 PM IST

    On Tuesday, actress Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself in a red body-hugging dress.

    article_image1

    Tejasswi Prakash turned heads when she looked flawlessly and effortlessly lovely in a recent photoshoot. 

    article_image2

    Tejasswi looked hot in a red bodycon dress that had a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with long wavy locks and curls, well-defined eyes, and a dark red lip color.

    article_image3

    Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Girl, please don’t go through life trying to be as small and convenient as possible. Speak up. Be fierce always."

    article_image4

    Tejasswi Prakash wore this dress as she will be appearing on her boyfriend's hosted reality show 'The Temptation Island India'. 

    article_image5

    Karan Kundrra fans reacted quickly after the photographs were released online, writing 'bhabhi' in the comments section. 

    article_image6

    Karan Kundrra also could not stop from commenting and wrote, 'Red hot temptation' with fire and red heart emoji. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan gets honoured by Bengali actor Dev, see video RKK

    Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan gets honoured by Bengali actor Dev, see video

    KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata RKK

    KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata

    In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods RKK

    In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods

    Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date SHG

    'Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date

    Akshara Haasan wishes mother Sarika Thakur; calls her 'bestest mumma in the world' ATG

    Akshara Haasan sends birthday wishes to Sarika Thakur; calls her 'bestest mumma in the world'

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Andrew Flintoff: 10 quotes by England's superstar osf

    Happy Birthday Andrew Flintoff: 10 quotes by England's superstar

    Spotted Malaika Arora to Shahid Kapoor; celebrities elevate the style game SHG

    Spotted: Malaika Arora to Shahid Kapoor; celebrities elevate the style game

    Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan gets honoured by Bengali actor Dev, see video RKK

    Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan gets honoured by Bengali actor Dev, see video

    Not given adequate security Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blames Ashok Gehlot govt for Gogamedi's murder AJR

    'Not given adequate security': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blames Ashok Gehlot govt for Gogamedi's murder

    cricket Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Top 7 quotes by the Jassi osf

    Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Top 7 quotes by the Jassi

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon