In pictures: Tejasswi Prakash looks 'Red Hot' in a stunning bodycon dress

On Tuesday, actress Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself in a red body-hugging dress.

Tejasswi Prakash turned heads when she looked flawlessly and effortlessly lovely in a recent photoshoot.

Tejasswi looked hot in a red bodycon dress that had a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with long wavy locks and curls, well-defined eyes, and a dark red lip color.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Girl, please don’t go through life trying to be as small and convenient as possible. Speak up. Be fierce always."

Tejasswi Prakash wore this dress as she will be appearing on her boyfriend's hosted reality show 'The Temptation Island India'.

Karan Kundrra fans reacted quickly after the photographs were released online, writing 'bhabhi' in the comments section.

Karan Kundrra also could not stop from commenting and wrote, 'Red hot temptation' with fire and red heart emoji.