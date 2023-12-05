KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata

On Tuesday, the curtain lifts on the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), and cinephiles braced themselves for a night where cinema and sports collide. Salman Khan attended the Netaji Indoor Stadium inauguration along with Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, director Mahesh Bhatt, south powerhouse Kamal Haasan, and TMC leader-actor Shatrugan Sinha.

While giving a speech, Sourav Ganguly expressed his feelings on meeting Salman Khan personally for the first time. He said that it was unfortunate that the two never met in all these years and this was the first time he was meeting him in person. "Welcome to Kolkata," the former cricketer said.

About Kolkata International Film Festival 2023

The KIFF will screen 219 films over eight days, from December 5 to December 12, 2023. This contains 72 feature films and 50 shorts and documentaries, which will be shown in 23 different locations throughout the city. The festival's organizers hoped for a harmonious blend of local and foreign cinema and chose the 1963 Bengali classic 'Deya Neya' starring Mahanayak Uttam Kumar as the opening picture.

This year's emphasis on masterclasses in acting and directing has piqued the interest of cinema students, especially with industry heavyweights like Manoj Bajpayee and Sudhir Mishra set to impart their knowledge.

India and Australia tie-up

The Special Focus Country of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 will be Australia, which will celebrate the dynamic cultural interchange between Australia and India. This pick not only signifies a remarkable cinematic collaboration but also highlights the two countries' deep relations, both as Commonwealth members and through a common love of cultural aspects such as cricket.