Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have joined the viral 80s AI retro picture trend, sharing a digitally reimagined portrait of them as a classic Bollywood couple which went viral, drawing praise for their vintage makeover and chemistry.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have joined the viral ’80s AI retro picture trend on Instagram, with Kiara sharing a digitally reimagined portrait of the couple as a classic 1980s Bollywood pairing on September 9. Kiara captioned the post, "Back to the 80's", as the AI-generated image gave both actors a complete vintage makeover. In the portrait, Sidharth sports a quintessential retro hero look, wearing a denim shirt over a white T-shirt and dark aviator sunglasses. Kiara, meanwhile, channels classic Bollywood glamour in a vibrant pink puff-sleeved short dress, styled with a black waist belt, oversized hoop earrings and matching bangles. Kiara also paired her Instagram story featuring the nostalgic image with 'Samjho Na', the romantic track from Sidharth's upcoming film 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.' The portrait quickly went viral, with fans praising the couple's chemistry and drawing comparisons between their retro appearance and iconic vintage on-screen pairings.

The Viral 80s AI Trend

The viral 80s AI trend, is a social media craze where users use artificial intelligence to reimagine their modern selfies as retro portraits from the 1980s. Instead of just using a standard vintage filter, people upload their photos to AI tools like ChatGPT or Google Gemini alongside detailed prompts. The AI generates a new image that preserves their exact facial features while being completely overhauled with voluminous hairstyles, period-accurate fashion, film grain, and old-school studio lighting. The trend has completely taken over platforms like Instagram and X, with everyone from influencers to Indian politicians jumping on the nostalgia wave.

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', co-starring Yash in the lead. Meanwhile, Sidharth is awaiting the release of 'The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest', co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia, which is scheduled to release on September 25. (ANI)