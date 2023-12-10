Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra all set for first Christmas together; couple decorates X-mas tree at home

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, married for over ten months, are gearing up for their first Christmas together. Kiara shared a video of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree on Instagram, set in their balcony

Kiara Advani is all set to embrace the festive spirit with her husband Sidharth Malhotra this Christmas. The actress took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning to offer a sneak peek into their festive preparations. The couple, who tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, is gearing up to celebrate their first Christmas together as a married couple.

Kiara shared a video showcasing a beautifully adorned Christmas tree placed on the balcony of their apartment. The tree was adorned with a variety of festive decorations, including gifts, reindeers, Santa Claus figurines, candies, and a shining golden star on top, bearing the inscription "Merry Christmas." To add a musical touch to the festive ambiance, Kiara chose Michael Bublé’s classic song ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ as the background soundtrack for the video.

The couple, married for over ten months, had opted for an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance at their wedding in Jaisalmer. However, they later hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai that was attended by numerous celebrities.

Revealing a romantic detail about their relationship, Kiara recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 8 and shared that Sidharth proposed to her in Rome during a family holiday. Recounting the special moment, she expressed her surprise and joy, stating, “It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip, and also in my head, I was like I hope he does propose because now I’ve built it up, and if he doesn’t propose on this trip but he did it."

On the professional front, Kiara Advani, who was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, is set to star alongside Ram Charan in Game Changer. Although there is speculation about her involvement in Don 3, no official confirmation has been made. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is anticipating the release of Karan Johar’s Yodha and has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his upcoming projects.

