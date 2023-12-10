Shilpa Shetty shares inside-pics from Adira Chopra's Christmas themed birthday party at Yash-Raj studios

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's adorable daughter, Adira Chopra, celebrated her eighth birthday on December 9 in a star-studded birthday bash attended by various Bollywood celebrities. Shilpa Shetty, accompanied by her daughter Samisha, was among the guests and generously shared glimpses of the festivities on social media.

The Bollywood power couple, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra, tied the knot in a private Bengali ceremony in Italy in April 2014. A year later, they welcomed their bundle of joy, Adira Chopra, who recently marked her eighth birthday. To commemorate the special occasion, the celebrity couple organized a festive birthday party that became the talk of the town.

Shilpa Shetty, known for her grace and style, graced the celebration with her presence, bringing along her daughter Samisha. Shetty shared a heartwarming picture on social media, capturing a warm embrace with Rani Mukerji, whom she hailed as the "best party thrower." Shilpa, donning a casual ensemble of comfortable denim and a tee, stood alongside the radiant Mardaani actress, who looked stunning in a red lace dress and a matching red hairband.

The party venue was transformed into a Christmas wonderland, adorned with twinkling fairy lights surrounding a majestic Christmas tree. The festive atmosphere included big bells, a toy train, and an array of games, creating the perfect setting for a joyous celebration, especially for the little ones in attendance.

In another enchanting snapshot, Shilpa Shetty and Rani Mukerji posed alongside accomplished choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. The images captured the magical ambiance, complete with the cheerful presence of Santa Claus, his Elf, and helpful assistants, all set against the backdrop of a towering snowman.

Shilpa Shetty's daughter, Samisha, appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the festivities, evident from her reluctance to leave the party. One endearing moment captured Samisha's grumpy face as she tightly hugged a giant snowman, showcasing the pure delight and excitement that filled the air.

In addition to Shilpa Shetty and her daughter Samisha, a star-studded lineup of Bollywood celebrities graced Adira Chopra's eighth birthday celebration at the Yash Raj Studios. Among the notable attendees were Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Tusshar Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sunidhi Chauhan, and others, each accompanied by their children. The Yash Raj Studios transformed into a festive haven, bringing together Bollywood's elite for a joyous celebration in honor of Adira.

On the professional front, Rani Mukerji, who took a career hiatus, made a remarkable comeback with the legal drama film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.' The film garnered positive reviews from audiences, marking a successful return for the talented actress. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty, known for her versatility, was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Sukhee,' sharing the screen with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila, and Pavleen Gujral. Additionally, Shilpa is set to make an extended cameo appearance in the upcoming Kannada-language action movie "KD-The Devil," adding another exciting project to her diverse filmography. Both actresses continue to captivate audiences with their performances, showcasing their talent and resilience in the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

