'The Archies': Aishwarya Rai calls Zoya Akhtar movie 'wonderful'; congratulates whole team [WATCH]

Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" debuted on Netflix with a star-studded special screening, drawing praise from Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan

At the exclusive screening of Zoya Akhtar's latest venture, 'The Archies,' a slew of Bollywood celebrities made their presence felt. The much-anticipated film made its Netflix debut on December 7, marking the entry of seven budding talents into the Hindi film industry. A star-studded special screening was held prior to the release, attended by luminaries from the industry. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her thoughts on the film.

Netflix India's official Instagram handle shared a video featuring initial reactions from the screening's guests, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Expressing her delight after watching Zoya Akhtar's creation, Aishwarya offered her succinct review, stating, "Wonderful and huge congratulations to the entire team."

Apart from Aishwarya, other Bollywood personalities present at the screening also took to social media to share their views on "The Archies." Janhvi Kapoor, in a heartfelt note, praised her younger sister's performance, commending her warmth, honesty, and charm. Extending appreciation to the entire cast, she described the movie as a dream and showered accolades on specific actors for their exceptional contributions.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan unfollows Aishwarya Rai on Instagram? Big B shares cryptic tweet amid rumours

Arjun Kapoor, too, joined the chorus of praise, expressing his admiration for Zoya Akhtar and the young talents involved in the film. In a lengthy post, he confessed to falling in love with the world of "The Archies," lauding its creative execution and its ability to evoke nostalgic memories.

Also Read: 'Animal' Box Office Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints Rs 600 crore; read details

"The Archies" is an Indian adaptation of the famous American comic book series. The film features a promising ensemble cast, including Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. Released on Netflix on December 7, the film garnered mixed reviews from critics and cinephiles alike.