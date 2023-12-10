Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'The Archies': Aishwarya Rai calls Zoya Akhtar movie 'wonderful'; congratulates whole team [WATCH]

    Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" debuted on Netflix with a star-studded special screening, drawing praise from Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan

    The Archies': Aishwarya Rai calls Zoya Akhtar movie 'wonderful'; congratulates whole team [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    At the exclusive screening of Zoya Akhtar's latest venture, 'The Archies,' a slew of Bollywood celebrities made their presence felt. The much-anticipated film made its Netflix debut on December 7, marking the entry of seven budding talents into the Hindi film industry. A star-studded special screening was held prior to the release, attended by luminaries from the industry. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her thoughts on the film.

    Netflix India's official Instagram handle shared a video featuring initial reactions from the screening's guests, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Expressing her delight after watching Zoya Akhtar's creation, Aishwarya offered her succinct review, stating, "Wonderful and huge congratulations to the entire team."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Apart from Aishwarya, other Bollywood personalities present at the screening also took to social media to share their views on "The Archies." Janhvi Kapoor, in a heartfelt note, praised her younger sister's performance, commending her warmth, honesty, and charm. Extending appreciation to the entire cast, she described the movie as a dream and showered accolades on specific actors for their exceptional contributions.

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan unfollows Aishwarya Rai on Instagram? Big B shares cryptic tweet amid rumours

    Arjun Kapoor, too, joined the chorus of praise, expressing his admiration for Zoya Akhtar and the young talents involved in the film. In a lengthy post, he confessed to falling in love with the world of "The Archies," lauding its creative execution and its ability to evoke nostalgic memories.

     

    Also Read: 'Animal' Box Office Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints Rs 600 crore; read details

    "The Archies" is an Indian adaptation of the famous American comic book series. The film features a promising ensemble cast, including Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. Released on Netflix on December 7, the film garnered mixed reviews from critics and cinephiles alike.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees talks about having crush on Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees talks about having crush on Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain

    Amitabh Bachchan unfollows Aishwarya Rai on Instagram? Big B shares cryptic tweet amid rumours RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan unfollows Aishwarya Rai on Instagram? Big B shares cryptic tweet amid rumours

    Alia Bhatt meets Andrew Garfield at Red Sea International Film Festival; pictures go viral RBA

    Alia Bhatt meets Andrew Garfield at Red Sea International Film Festival; pictures go viral

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan goes gaga over THESE 3 female contestants; gives reality check to others (Watch) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan goes gaga over THESE 3 female contestants; gives reality check to others (Watch)

    Animal Box Office Day 9 Ranbir Kapoor film mints Rs 600 crore read details RBA

    'Animal' Box Office Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints Rs 600 crore; read details

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees talks about having crush on Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees talks about having crush on Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: How Delhi and Rajasthan cops tracked down the 3 suspects

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: How Delhi and Rajasthan cops tracked down the 3 suspects

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-629 December 10 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-629 December 10 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    New currency counting machines deployed as I-T dept tries to assesses cash haul linked to Cong MP Dhiraj Sahu

    New currency counting machines deployed as I-T dept tries to assesses cash haul linked to Cong MP Dhiraj Sahu

    Amitabh Bachchan unfollows Aishwarya Rai on Instagram? Big B shares cryptic tweet amid rumours RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan unfollows Aishwarya Rai on Instagram? Big B shares cryptic tweet amid rumours

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon