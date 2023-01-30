KGF star Yash to play 'Raavan' opposite Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Details here

Yash, the star of KGF, is a well-known actor in Indian films. He received a lot of attention with the success of his pan-India film KGF, which was based on the Koral Gold Fields. KGF 2 was launched last year and became a box-office success. Following the success of the Kannada film's second episode, rumours claim that Yash would play Raavan in his future film. Yash, also known as Rocky, the gangster mafia, will be transformed into Raavan.

Fans anxiously anticipate Yash's performance as Raavan in the epic opus based on Hindu mythology. According to rumours, Yash would play Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's big project Ramayana. He will play the adversary against Ranbir Kapoor, who will portray Ram. Previously, Hrithik Roshan was meant to play Raavan, but he declined the role. The producers have now sought Yash to portray the part.

According to a source close to Pinkvilla, Yash might portray Raavan in Madhu Mantena and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. According to the insider, Yash has a certain idea and aims to play a spectacular part. The actor is now getting screenplays from several sectors and has finalised 4-5 scripts that might be his future assignments. Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is one among these. According to a source, Yash is very pleased with the film's pre-visualisation and has been in conversations and meetings with the team. He will decide on his immediate next endeavour within the next two months.

For the uninitiated, Madhu Mantena and Nitesh Tiwari launched Ramayana in 2019. The producers are eager to bring Yash on board; if he accepts, this will be one of the most significant partnerships in Hindi film. Ramayana will assemble a star-studded cast to make it a great effort.

