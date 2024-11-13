By-elections in Kerala: Wayanad and Chelakkara record nearly 10 per cent voter turnout in first two hours

Kerala byelection: Early voting enthusiasm is evident in the Wayanad Lok Sabha and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies, with nearly 10% voter turnout recorded in the first two hours. Thiruvambadi leads with the highest turnout at 7.51%, followed by Ernad, Vandoor, and other constituencies in Wayanad

Byelections in Kerala Wayanad and Chelakkara record nearly 10 percent voter turnout in first two hours anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 9:28 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Strong voter turnout is reported in the Wayanad Lok Sabha and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies, where by-elections are underway. Within the first two hours of polling, nearly 10% of voters had already cast their ballots. As of 8:25 am, the Thiruvambadi constituency recorded the highest voter turnout in Wayanad at 7.51%. Other constituencies reported the following turnout after the first hour of polling: Ernad at 7.45%, Vandoor at 6.83%, Mananthavady at 6.69%, Sultan Bathery at 6.57%, and Nilambur at 6.27%.

Jharkhand Elections 2024: PM Modi urges voters to show ‘full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy’

Polling was disrupted at several booths in Wayanad, including Booth 117, due to technical glitches in voting machines. In Chelakkara, a technical issue occurred at Booth 116 in Pampady School, Thiruvilwamala Panchayat, where BJP candidate K. Balakrishnan was scheduled to vote. After the first vote was cast, the machine displayed an "invalid" message. Similar problems were reported in two locations within the Thiruvambadi constituency: Booth 86 in Poovaramthode, Koodaranji Panchayat, and Booth 117 in Agasthyamuzhi.

Alongside Kerala, by-elections are being held today in 32 assembly constituencies across several states. West Bengal has six constituencies going to the polls, Bihar four, Rajasthan seven, Assam five, Karnataka three, and Sikkim and Madhya Pradesh two each. Additionally, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Meghalaya each have one constituency voting today. Security has been heightened in constituencies with a potential for unrest. 

Earlier, by-elections initially scheduled for November 13 in four constituencies in Punjab, nine in Uttar Pradesh, and Palakkad in Kerala were postponed to November 20 by the Election Commission.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Check winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Who will 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore ?

Kerala: Tutorial college principal arrested for sexually abusing student during arts festival in Kollam anr

Kerala: Tutorial college principal arrested for sexually abusing student during arts festival in Kollam

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases dmn

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

New facility allows booking of KSRTC travel along with Sabarimala virtual queue; check details dmn

New facility allows booking of KSRTC travel along with Sabarimala virtual queue; check details

Suspended Kerala IAS officer Prasanth denies violating rules dmn

“First suspension of my life”: Suspended Kerala IAS officer Prasanth denies violating rules

Recent Stories

Zomato shares Swiggy surprise debut in share market on social media with beautiful message vkp

'You and I in this beautiful world': Zomato reacts to Swiggy's IPO debut with quirky message; post goes viral

Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy gcw

Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39 ATG

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Check winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Who will 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore ?

WATCH Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon