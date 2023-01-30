Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan greeted his ardent fans outside Mannat

In the latest edition of celebrities papped, we look at the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who gave the sweetest surprise to fans by greeting them from the iconic staircase outside his bungalow Mannat, who were waiting for his glimpse.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry. Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us look at global Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan who gave his fans the best gift by making an appearance to greet and thank them outside Mannat. ALSO READ: KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's expensive wedding GIFTS: Audi to Kawasaki Ninja and more; see full list

Image: Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan, who has made a smashing comeback with Pathaan as the King Khan of Bollywood, was spotted by the paparazzis outside Mannat greeting his fans.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has crossed Rs 429 crores in just four days globally. He made the fans' day much brighter as he made appearance at the iconic staircase outside Mannat.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans by waving his hands at all of them for such a thundering response to Pathaan. The craze of watching Shah Rukh Khan on the screens after four long years is just next level amongst fans.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan looked suave and debonair in an all-black outfit with a black bandana on his head. He also wore grey and white-shaded sports shoes to complete his look.

Image: Varinder Chawla