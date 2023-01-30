Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan greeted his ardent fans outside Mannat

    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

    In the latest edition of celebrities papped, we look at the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who gave the sweetest surprise to fans by greeting them from the iconic staircase outside his bungalow Mannat, who were waiting for his glimpse.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry.

    Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us look at global Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan who gave his fans the best gift by making an appearance to greet and thank them outside Mannat.

    ALSO READ: KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's expensive wedding GIFTS: Audi to Kawasaki Ninja and more; see full list

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan, who has made a smashing comeback with Pathaan as the King Khan of Bollywood, was spotted by the paparazzis outside Mannat greeting his fans.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has crossed Rs 429 crores in just four days globally. He made the fans' day much brighter as he made appearance at the iconic staircase outside Mannat.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans by waving his hands at all of them for such a thundering response to Pathaan. The craze of watching Shah Rukh Khan on the screens after four long years is just next level amongst fans.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan looked suave and debonair in an all-black outfit with a black bandana on his head. He also wore grey and white-shaded sports shoes to complete his look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans by folding his hands and was all smiles while thanking all of them from the bottom of his heart for this abundance of love and rave reviews for Pathaan and also for making it a global blockbuster.

    His upcoming films line-up in 2023 has made fans more thrilled. SRK's forthcoming films are Atlee directorial Jawan with Nayanthara, followed by Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunkki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

    ALSO READ: Spotted: Akshay Kumar gives athleisure goals at the launch of his clothing brand FORCE IX

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    SRK posted a video on Twitter of him greeting his fans; netizens crown him as the 'King' vma

    SRK posted a video on Twitter of him greeting his fans; netizens crown him as the 'King'

    SRK gives sweetest surprise by greeting his fans outside Mannat; netizens hail, 'The king of Bollywood' vma

    SRK gives sweetest surprise by greeting his fans outside Mannat; netizens hail, 'The king of Bollywood'

    Pathaan exceeds Rs 429 crores worldwide in 4 days, is an unstoppable force at box office vma

    Pathaan exceeds Rs 429 crores worldwide in 4 days, is an unstoppable force at box office

    Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil seen by her side during her mother's final rites ceremony - WATCH vma

    Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil seen by her side during her mother's final rites ceremony - WATCH

    pro-wrestling WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock no-show - Ranking the highs and lows-ayh

    WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The Bloodline implosion to The Rock's no-show - Ranking the highs and lows

    Recent Stories

    Spotted: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, and other celebs vma

    Spotted: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, and other celebs

    Adani Group hits back at Hindenburg with 413-page response; calls them 'Madoffs of Manhattan'

    Adani Group hits back at Hindenburg with 413-page response; calls them 'Madoffs of Manhattan'

    SRK posted a video on Twitter of him greeting his fans; netizens crown him as the 'King' vma

    SRK posted a video on Twitter of him greeting his fans; netizens crown him as the 'King'

    Top three latest trends in pet grooming essentially for the winter season vma

    Top three latest trends in pet grooming essentially for the winter season

    SRK gives sweetest surprise by greeting his fans outside Mannat; netizens hail, 'The king of Bollywood' vma

    SRK gives sweetest surprise by greeting his fans outside Mannat; netizens hail, 'The king of Bollywood'

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon