KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt starts dubbing for the film, details inside

    Sanjay Dutt has many films in life. The list includes KGF Chapter 2, Toolsidas Junior, and Shamshera. Now the actor has started dubbing for KGF Chapter 2.  
     

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 10:07 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has three big movies in like. He has KGF Chapter 2, Toolsidas Junior, and Shamshera lined up. Now the actor is back on the sets of KGF 2 in Adheera's role. 

    He took to his social media handle to post a couple of photos from the sets of KGF Chapter 2. He was seen dubbing for the role of Adheera in the highly anticipated film. He had captioned the post as, "Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022".

    Previously the actor had released many posters from the movie which has already created a hype on social media. The actor is playing the lead role in the movie. The anticipation around his role is a lot and fans are eagerly waiting to watch Adheera.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

    The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 superhit movie K.G.F: Chapter 1 and has the star cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The film is all set for a theatre release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada. The dubbed versions of the movie will be releasing in multilingual languages like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Also read: Sanjay Dutt makes India proud; star turns tourism ambassador of Zanzibar; details inside!
     

    Previously Prashanth had introduced the audiences to Adheera, as the villain holding a lot of powers. Adheera is shown to stay away from gold mines because of the promises he had made to his elder brother. The director had kept the character in darkness as he was shown to have bigger plans for Adheera in the second part of the movie. It was seen that in KGF: Chapter 1, Yash’s Rocky murders Adheera’s nephew Garuda Adheera to rule over the gold mines.  Also read: Sanjay Dutt's cool hairdo makes him look unrecognisable, check it out
     

