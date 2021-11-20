  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanjay Dutt's cool hairdo makes him look unrecognisable, check it out

    Sanjay Dutt knows to experiment with his hairstyles. Don't believe us? Check out his new look, which will leave you shocked and surprised. On the work front, it looks like Sanjay had a busy year with movie releases and multiple signings. 

    Sanjay Dutt's cool hairdo makes him look unrecognisable, check it out SCJ
    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 5:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Sanjay Dutt knows to experiment with his hairstyles. He is one Bollywood star who is known for his classic haircuts, fashion and style. Today, the actor took to his Instagram story to post a look at his all-new haircut. His white hair compliments his look perfectly.

    Sanjay can be seen getting his hair and bear transformed by a barber named Rabit. He looked hot and was seen getting his beard trimmed and hair gelled. Praising the stylist, Sanju baba wrote, "Nothing feels better than a fresh look! Amazing work @rabithebarber!"

    Reportedly, the actor always gets his hairstyle goals done by Aalim Hakim. The celebrity hairstylist had once revealed to ETimes that he has been doing  Sanjay Dutt's hair for a long time now. His dad had even styled the hair of the actor for Rocky. He also said that Sanjay is very creative about his haircuts and likes to try new hairstyles. The actor can pull off anything Aalim feels. The hairstylist also said that Sanjay had once wanted a fake scar on his head to remind him of his struggles and hardships. He chopped Sanjay's hair and gave him a scar on his eyebrow and sides. He had also coloured his hair blonde.  

    Sanjay Dutt's cool hairdo makes him look unrecognisable, check it out SCJ

    On the work front, it looks like Sanjay had a busy year with movie releases and multiple signings. The versatile actor has a huge fan base and is known for his acting skills. He always leaves his fans surprised with his different looks. On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Shamshera opposite Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Toolsidas Junior, Prithviraj and the much-awaited KGF Chapter 2 as a part of his following projects. What do you think about Sanjay Dutt's haircuts, acting chops and experimental looks? Let us know about the same.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2021, 5:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aryan Khan bail order out Bombay High Court says no evidence found against him for conspiracy drb

    Aryan Khan’s bail order out; Bombay High Court says no evidence found against him for conspiracy

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo release date out: Here's when Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan's family drama will hit screens SCJ

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo release date out: Here's when Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan's family drama will hit screens

    Salman Khan over powers Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth's new song Koi Toh Aaega SCJ

    Salman Khan over powers Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth's new song Koi Toh Aaega

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story makes it to a documentary drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's break-up story makes it to a documentary

    South actress Payal Rajput's rumoured boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)

    South actress Payal Rajput's boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)

    Recent Stories

    Aryan Khan bail order out Bombay High Court says no evidence found against him for conspiracy drb

    Aryan Khan’s bail order out; Bombay High Court says no evidence found against him for conspiracy

    After assurances to curb immoral content Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok for fourth time gcw

    After assurances to curb 'immoral' content, Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok for fourth time

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo release date out: Here's when Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan's family drama will hit screens SCJ

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo release date out: Here's when Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan's family drama will hit screens

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Rajnath says if 5th Dham is built soil from martyrs' homes will be used gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Rajnath says if 5th Dham is built, soil from martyrs' homes will be used

    Salman Khan over powers Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth's new song Koi Toh Aaega SCJ

    Salman Khan over powers Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth's new song Koi Toh Aaega

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say (WATCH)-ayh

    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)

    Video Icon