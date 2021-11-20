Sanjay Dutt's cool hairdo makes him look unrecognisable, check it out

Sanjay Dutt knows to experiment with his hairstyles. Don't believe us? Check out his new look, which will leave you shocked and surprised. On the work front, it looks like Sanjay had a busy year with movie releases and multiple signings.

Sanjay Dutt knows to experiment with his hairstyles. He is one Bollywood star who is known for his classic haircuts, fashion and style. Today, the actor took to his Instagram story to post a look at his all-new haircut. His white hair compliments his look perfectly.

Sanjay can be seen getting his hair and bear transformed by a barber named Rabit. He looked hot and was seen getting his beard trimmed and hair gelled. Praising the stylist, Sanju baba wrote, "Nothing feels better than a fresh look! Amazing work @rabithebarber!"

Reportedly, the actor always gets his hairstyle goals done by Aalim Hakim. The celebrity hairstylist had once revealed to ETimes that he has been doing Sanjay Dutt's hair for a long time now. His dad had even styled the hair of the actor for Rocky. He also said that Sanjay is very creative about his haircuts and likes to try new hairstyles. The actor can pull off anything Aalim feels. The hairstylist also said that Sanjay had once wanted a fake scar on his head to remind him of his struggles and hardships. He chopped Sanjay's hair and gave him a scar on his eyebrow and sides. He had also coloured his hair blonde.

On the work front, it looks like Sanjay had a busy year with movie releases and multiple signings. The versatile actor has a huge fan base and is known for his acting skills. He always leaves his fans surprised with his different looks. On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Shamshera opposite Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Toolsidas Junior, Prithviraj and the much-awaited KGF Chapter 2 as a part of his following projects. What do you think about Sanjay Dutt's haircuts, acting chops and experimental looks? Let us know about the same.