Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Daniel Bauer to do the brides make-up, reportedly

Ahead of their wedding today, there are reports that Daniel Bauer will be doing the make-up of Katrina Kaif for her wedding look. Read details.

The D-day of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has finally arrived when the two will be marrying each other in a lavish, royal wedding. Their pre-wedding functions were held on Tuesday and Wednesday, while their wedding is scheduled for today i.e., Thursday, December 09. All the functions are being held at the 14th-century Fort property – Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

What we know so far is that the bride, Katina Kaif will be wearing a red Sabyasachi Lehenga, and will be seen as a traditional Punjabi bride. It was Vicky Kaushal’s mother, Veena Kaushal’s desire to see her daughter-in-law as a Punjabi bride. Katrina Kaif, like an Adarsh Bahu, is duly fulfilling her mom-in-law’s wish.

But what about her make-up? Who will be dolling up one of the leading ladies of Bollywood for her D-day? Well, if that is what you are wondering, we have got some information for you on that. Celebrity make-up artist, Daniel Bauer will be doing the make-up for Katrina kaif’s bridal look.

Daniel Bauer is a known name in the film industry. Born in Australia, the make-up artist is a favourite of many A-listers including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar among others. And now, Daniel Bauer will be painting Katrina Kaif’s face with his magical brushes for her pheras, reportedly.

The celebrity make-up artist was snapped at the Mumbai airport. Both, Katrina Kaif and Daniel Bauer are also said to be close friends. In fact, if you go through the make-up artist and hair stylist’s Instagram profile, the most recent pictures on his handle are of Katrina Kaif, reflecting upon the bond that the two share.

Daniel has previously also done magic with his skills for Katrina Kaif’s photoshoots. And now when it is about her wedding, if he will be doing her make-up and hair, we expect nothing but her to look like a complete ‘pataka’ on her wedding day.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Asianet Newsable exclusively informed you about how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal started dating each other back in the year 2018, and before their separate appearances on Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee with Karan’. The couple had met through a common friend who was Vicky Kaushal’s childhood friend and Katrina Kaif’s work associate. The two would often meet each other at the common friend’s residence, easily ignoring any media attention, and successfully keeping their relationship a secret for the longest.

