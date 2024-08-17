Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award at THIS film festival for Chandu Champion [WATCH]

    The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) recently highlighted the best in Indian cinema with an engaging awards ceremony. This year’s event celebrated exceptional talents and films, including Kartik Aaryan's acclaimed performance in "Chandu Champion," which earned him the Best Actor Award

    Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award at THIS film festival for Chandu Champion [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 5:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

    The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) recently celebrated outstanding achievements in Indian cinema with a captivating awards ceremony. This year, the event highlighted some of the industry's most exceptional talents and films, creating an unforgettable experience for both the winners and attendees. Among the recipients, Kartik Aaryan was honored with the Best Actor Award for his role in "Chandu Champion." The audience responded with enthusiasm as the actor received this prestigious accolade.

    Footage from the festival captures the moment Kartik Aaryan's name was announced, with the host inviting him on stage. The crowd began cheering and chanting his name even before he reached the stage. Fans reacted to this moment, praising him as an emerging star and commending his remarkable performance.

    "Chandu Champion" is a biographical film that tells the inspiring story of boxer Murlikant Petkar. After suffering injuries during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war that left him disabled, Petkar overcame immense challenges to become India's first Paralympic gold medalist in swimming. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

    Kartik Aaryan later shared a photo on Instagram, holding the award and expressing his gratitude. He described the recognition as an honor and thanked Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala for their unwavering support throughout the making of "Chandu Champion." He also acknowledged his fans, attributing his success to their consistent love and encouragement during the film's challenging two-year production.

    ALSO READ: 'It is designed like an....', Shah Rukh Khan has a nine-storey office where he keeps his 300 awards

    The 15th IFFM Awards brought together many of India’s most celebrated artists, making it a night to remember. The festival, which runs from August 15 to August 25, features a diverse selection of films that showcase the richness of Indian cinema.

    Kartik Aaryan is set to appear next in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," directed by Anees Bazmee. The film, featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Vijay Raaz in key roles, is scheduled for theatrical release on November 12.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Greatest Of All Time' trailer OUT! Thalapathy Vijay's film promises high-octane action and thrills dmn

    'The Greatest Of All Time' trailer OUT! Thalapathy Vijay's film promises high-octane action and thrills

    Delhi High Court orders Rakshit Shetty to deposit Rs 20 lakh in copyright dispute over song use vkp

    Delhi HC orders Rakshit Shetty to deposit Rs 20 lakh in copyright dispute over song use

    It is designed like an....', Shah Rukh Khan as a nine-storey office where he keeps his 300 awards

    'It is designed like an....', Shah Rukh Khan has a nine-storey office where he keeps his 300 awards

    Short skirt mein..', Actress Tanushree Dutta says Vivek Agnihotri did not allow her to wear robe on set; Read ATG

    'Short skirt mein..', Actress Tanushree Dutta says Vivek Agnihotri did not allow her to wear robe on set; Read

    Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi, Telugu OTT release: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh starrer to release on THIS date ATG

    'Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi, Telugu OTT release: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh starrer to release on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    athletics Neeraj Chopra wastes no time; back in training after silver medal win at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH) scr

    Neeraj Chopra wastes no time; back in training after silver medal win at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    CM protests to distract': Nirbhaya's mother demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation over Kolkata rape-murder case AJR

    'CM protests to distract': Nirbhaya's mother demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation over Kolkata rape-murder

    'The Greatest Of All Time' trailer OUT! Thalapathy Vijay's film promises high-octane action and thrills dmn

    'The Greatest Of All Time' trailer OUT! Thalapathy Vijay's film promises high-octane action and thrills

    Delhi High Court orders Rakshit Shetty to deposit Rs 20 lakh in copyright dispute over song use vkp

    Delhi HC orders Rakshit Shetty to deposit Rs 20 lakh in copyright dispute over song use

    athletics Neeraj Chopra confirms he will participate in Lausanne Diamond League scr

    Neeraj Chopra confirms he will participate in Lausanne Diamond League

    Recent Videos

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon