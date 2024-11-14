'Krishi Bharat 2024': 200 agri companies, global and domestic, to showcase innovations

Approximately 100,000 farmers from across the state are expected to attend the event titled 'Agro Tech India - Krishi Bharat 2024', with 200 national and international agricultural companies showcasing their products and technologies.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh will host the inaugural 'Krishi Bharat 2024' fair at Vrindavan Yojana Ground in the capital from November 15 to 18.

The four-day event, focused on advancing agricultural and animal husbandry technologies while boosting production in the state, will be officially inaugurated by CM Yogi on Friday, revealed speakers at a press conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

Approximately 100,000 farmers from across the state are expected to attend the event titled 'Agro Tech India - Krishi Bharat 2024', with 200 national and international agricultural companies showcasing their products and technologies.

Chairing the session, Agriculture Production Commissioner Monica S. Garg highlighted that Uttar Pradesh is a largely agricultural state, with 75% of its land dedicated to farming. She emphasized that the Yogi government places a high priority on farmer welfare and has launched numerous schemes for their benefit.

She added: "However, a gap remains in mechanization, as many farmers continue using traditional methods instead of modern techniques like line sowing and zero-seed drills, which could significantly enhance productivity and lower cultivation costs."

She remarked further: "The fair will place special emphasis on stubble management. The government is providing subsidies on agricultural machinery, but uptake among farmers remains low. Through the program, farmers will be encouraged to utilize advanced equipment available via the Farm Machinery Bank."

Principal Secretary for Agriculture, Ravindra, highlighted that the primary goal is to promote advanced agricultural technologies and double farmers' income. "The four-day event will cover new technologies in biotechnology, animal husbandry, fisheries, and irrigation. Farmers will receive insights into modern farming practices as well as information on government schemes and subsidies," he added.

Smita Agarwal, a representative from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), mentioned that over 200 companies from around the world will participate, including prominent names like Mahindra, Eicher, Sonalika, and Escorts. The event will feature 11 technical sessions and 8 farmer seminars, where experts will share their expertise.

Farmers will receive information on government schemes and subsidies, with transportation arranged to bring more than 100,000 farmers to the event. Here, they will learn about new technologies and have the opportunity to apply for government assistance.

The Netherlands will participate as a partner country, with experts and suppliers showcasing modern agricultural equipment and technologies. This will provide Uttar Pradesh farmers with exposure to international-level technologies.

Additionally, the event will promote entrepreneurship in agriculture. Farmers will receive technical and business insights to help them view agriculture as a profitable enterprise.

Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash was also present at the press conference.

Latest Videos