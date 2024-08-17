Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It is designed like an....', Shah Rukh Khan has a nine-storey office where he keeps his 300 awards

    Shah Rukh Khan, recently honored with the Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival, revealed his deep affection for awards. With a career spanning over three decades, Khan proudly owns around 300 trophies, displayed across his nine-storey office and a dedicated room in his home

    It is designed like an....', Shah Rukh Khan as a nine-storey office where he keeps his 300 awards
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 2:43 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, recently honored with the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, has always been a celebrated figure in cinema. In a candid conversation with The Guardian, Khan revealed some intriguing details about his love for accolades, which span over three decades in the industry. Proudly owning around 300 awards, he disclosed that he has a dedicated room in his home and office to house these trophies.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Khan, affectionately known as King Khan, shared that his nine-storey office in Mumbai features awards on every floor. He elaborated that it’s not just a trophy room, but a library styled like an English library, where his numerous awards are displayed. Despite his massive success, Khan admitted to being "shameless" about his love for awards and the admiration from his fans, expressing his delight in receiving them.

    ALSO READ:'Short skirt mein..', Actress Tanushree Dutta says Vivek Agnihotri did not allow her to wear robe on set; Read

    When asked about his enjoyment of award ceremonies, Khan confessed that he thoroughly enjoys them, though he feels a bit nervous about delivering speeches, particularly at international events. He emphasized the importance of representing Indian cinema positively on such prestigious platforms, noting that he tries to be on his best behavior and keeps his sense of humor in check during these occasions.

    Khan’s fondness for awards is not new. At the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, where he won the Best Actor award for Jawan, Khan expressed his gratitude to the jury. He humorously admitted that he is somewhat “greedy” when it comes to receiving awards and was thrilled to win after a long time, as he had begun to doubt if he would ever receive another Best Actor accolade.

    On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King, an action-packed thriller, where he stars alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. As always, his fans eagerly await his next performance on the big screen.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Short skirt mein..', Actress Tanushree Dutta says Vivek Agnihotri did not allow her to wear robe on set; Read ATG

    'Short skirt mein..', Actress Tanushree Dutta says Vivek Agnihotri did not allow her to wear robe on set; Read

    Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi, Telugu OTT release: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh starrer to release on THIS date ATG

    'Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi, Telugu OTT release: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh starrer to release on THIS date

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea dmn

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea

    Vijay Raaz REMOVED from Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' for THIS reason; Read on ATG

    Vijay Raaz REMOVED from Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' for THIS reason; Read on

    Happiest birthday Abba....', Sara Ali Khan gives glimpse into Saif Ali Khan's intimate birthday celebration ATG

    'Happiest birthday Abba....', Sara Ali Khan gives glimpse into Saif Ali Khan's intimate birthday celebration

    Recent Stories

    Top 5 tech gifts under Rs 2,000 to surprise your sibling this Raksha Bandhan gcw

    Top 5 tech gifts under Rs 2,000 to surprise your sibling this Raksha Bandhan

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 sweets to put on Rakhi platter ATG

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 sweets to put on Rakhi platter

    What happens if you stop eating salt for a week vkp

    SHOCKING! Side effects of not eating salt for a week

    Kerala: Temple visit turns fatal as 62-Year-Old Alappuzha woman dies in road accident dmn

    Kerala: Temple visit turns fatal as 62-Year-Old Alappuzha woman dies in road accident

    Thane Woman smacks man's private parts with metal spatula to stop harassment, sends him to ER AJR

    Thane woman smacks man's private parts with metal spatula to stop harassment, sends him to ER

    Recent Videos

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon