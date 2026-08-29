Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film 'Captain India', directed by Shimit Amin, begins shooting in London this September. Based on a real-life evacuation, Kartik plays a pilot. The actor is recovering from knee surgery and recently won a National Award.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film 'Captain India' is all set to go on the floors in London this September, with the shoot expected to wrap by the end of October, reported Variety. Directed by Shimit Amin, best known for his work in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Chak De! India', the film will be produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios, alongside Dopamine Studios. SB Films will be handling the production. As per the report, 'Captain India' will follow India's real-life evacuation of citizens from a war-torn country. With a screenplay from Nash Vazifdar, Sanchit Gupta, and Priyadarshee Shrivastava, the film is likely to have an ensemble cast joining Kartik Aaryan.

Notably, a film titled 'Captain India' was first announced in 2021, with Hansal Mehta then attached to direct it for RSVP's Ronnie Screwvala and Baweja Studios' Harman Baweja, who also wrote that version of the script. Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing a pilot involved in the rescue mission. The film is set to hit theatres on August 13, 2027, timed with the Independence Day weekend.

Kartik Aaryan's Health and Recovery

Meanwhile, production on 'Captain India' will begin on September 1. Kartik Aaryan is currently recovering after undergoing knee surgery following an injury on the sets of filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama. The actor suffered the injury while shooting an action sequence for the film. He later underwent surgery at a Mumbai hospital and is now recovering at home.

"Kartik Aaryan sustained a knee injury while performing an action sequence on the set of his film. His surgery was completed successfully, and he is now back home, resting and recovering. He will be back on set soon," his spokesperson said.

Recent National Award Win

Kartik recently won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards (announced on July 18, 2026) for his portrayal of India's first Paralympic Gold Medalist Murlikant Petkar in the biographical sports drama Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. (ANI)