Karan Johar opens up on parenting challenges; says 'best friends' Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor helped him

Karan Johar, single parent to twins born through surrogacy, expressed gratitude to friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol for their unwavering support. He acknowledged their shared parenting experiences

In a recent interaction with the media following the conclusion of his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about his journey as a single parent and the invaluable support he received from his industry friends, including actresses Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Becoming a parent to twins, a boy named Yash and a girl named Roohi, through surrogacy on February 7, 2017, Johar shared the mixed emotions of nervousness and excitement that every parent experiences. At the age of 44 when he became a father, he humorously anticipated being the oldest person in parent-teacher meetings, WhatsApp groups, or his children's birthday parties. However, he found himself pleasantly surprised to share this experience with friends who had children around the same age.

Expressing his gratitude, Johar highlighted the pivotal role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji in supporting him through the challenges of parenting. Both actresses had become mothers in close proximity to the birth of Johar's twins, with Kareena having Taimur just two months before and Rani welcoming Adira a year earlier.

ALSO READ: 'The Intern' remake: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting from 2024? Read more

During the interview, Johar acknowledged Kajol's closeness to his children, noting that she sometimes behaves like one of them. Emphasizing the importance of a robust support system for single parents, he stated that despite past differences, he is grateful for the unwavering support of these three friends.

ALSO READ: 'Dunki' Drop 4 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal shine in riveting tale of friendship [WATCH]

Addressing his past feuds with Kajol and Kareena, Johar reflected on the evolution of relationships, acknowledging that they go through ups and downs. Expressing his current strength in friendship, he stated that he wouldn't want to revisit the time when they weren't on speaking terms and concluded by appreciating the maturity and strength of their present bond.