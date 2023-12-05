'The Intern' remake: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting from 2024? Read more

Deepika Padukone's second production, The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, faces delays but is set to start filming in early 2024 after Fighter's release. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film is an adaptation with a fresh storyline

Deepika Padukone is set to embark on her second production venture with the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic, The Intern, co-starring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The film, produced by Deepika herself, has faced delays due to unavoidable circumstances, but the latest update suggests that shooting is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2024.

Following her cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of Fighter, a highly anticipated film directed by Sidharth Anand and co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The first-look poster of Hrithik from the movie, unveiled by squadron leader Shamsher Pathania, has already generated significant buzz on social media. Fighter is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

Despite the delays, Deepika Padukone remains committed to her second production venture, The Intern. The film, which was initially scheduled for a summer 2022 release, has faced setbacks but is now poised to begin shooting early next year. Deepika, in both a producer and actor capacity, will join the first schedule of the film, while the timing of Amitabh Bachchan's involvement is yet to be confirmed.

Amit Sharma, the acclaimed director of Badhaai Ho, has been finalized to helm The Intern after careful consideration of multiple names. The decision to bring Amit Sharma on board was unanimous among the film's team. The adaptation, co-produced by Sunil Kheterpal, involves collaboration with Warner Brothers India, Ka Productions, and Azure Entertainment. The adapted storyline, penned by Akshat Ghildail, promises a fresh take on the classic narrative.

Fans eagerly anticipating Deepika Padukone's foray into production, especially after the success of her first venture Chhapaak, can look forward to The Intern's unique spin on the beloved Hollywood original. As the film gears up for production in early 2024, the anticipation for Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen collaboration continues to build.

