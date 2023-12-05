'Dunki' Drop 4 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal shine in riveting tale of friendship [WATCH]

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    "Dunki," Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, is a heartwarming tale of four friends pursuing dreams abroad, blending love and friendship. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios, releases on December 21

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    'Dunki,' the highly anticipated collaboration between Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, is set to grace the silver screen on December 21, just in time for the festive season of Christmas.

    After building excitement with the release of a teaser and two soulful songs, the movie dropped its much-anticipated trailer as a cinematic treat in Drop 4 on Tuesday. This venture marks the first-ever collaboration between the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan and the master storyteller Rajkumar Hirani, creating heightened anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    "Dunki" unfolds as a heartwarming tale revolving around four friends on a transformative journey to foreign lands, fueled by their unwavering pursuit of turning their dreams into reality. Rooted in authentic life experiences, the film weaves a captivating narrative that intricately intertwines the diverse stories of the central characters, offering a blend of both laughter and tears.

    Dunki is not just a film; it's an immersive experience, that promises to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. Get ready to embark on a rollercoaster of emotions with Dunki—where let your dreams take flight, friendships blossom, and the magic of the film unfolds.

    This cinematic venture stands as Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year, following his riveting performances in the action-packed blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan.' Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, in collaboration with Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films, "Dunki" is poised to hit theaters on December 21, offering audiences a heartwarming and entertaining cinematic experience during the festive season.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
