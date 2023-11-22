Karan Johar lauds Ekta Kapoor's Emmy acceptance speech; calls her 'trailblazer'; Read more

Ekta Kapoor, the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award, delivered a powerful speech thanking her family. Karan Johar praised her, and celebrities like Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon congratulated her

In a historic moment at the 51st International Emmys in New York, Ekta Kapoor, a trailblazing figure in the Indian film industry, was honored with the prestigious 'International Emmy Directorate Award,' making her the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive this accolade. The award was presented to her by the esteemed author and new-age leader, Deepak Chopra.

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video of her acceptance speech, where she reflected on her remarkable journey. She expressed gratitude to her father, Jeetendra, and her brother, Tusshar Kapoor, acknowledging their unwavering support. The speech resonated with many in the industry, and one notable figure who praised Kapoor's words was filmmaker Karan Johar.

Reposting the video on his Instagram story, Karan Johar commended Ekta Kapoor's speech with a simple yet impactful message, "Solid speech."

In her speech, Kapoor recounted the humble beginnings of her production company, Balaji Telefilms, which she and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, initiated in her father's garage. She humorously mentioned that, in the early years of her career, they were referred to as 'lady producers,' highlighting the irony that women, who play a crucial role in creating life, were labeled in such a manner.

Ekta Kapoor went on to express gratitude to the significant men in her life—her father, Jeetendra, and her brother, Tusshar Kapoor—for their role in babysitting her son, Ravi. She emotionally acknowledged the unconventional yet wholesome nature of her home, crediting her son and nephew, Laksshya and Ravi, as surrogate babies who taught her that challenging paths could lead to magical outcomes. Kapoor proudly identified herself as a single mother during this poignant moment.

Dedicating the award to India, Ekta Kapoor found a reflection of herself in the nation's journey. She acknowledged India's resilience, stating that the country has been pulled, pushed, conquered, and ruled, yet it found its voice and freedom. Kapoor's emotional and empowering words struck a chord not only with the audience at the event but also with fans and colleagues in the industry.

The video of Ekta Kapoor's acceptance speech garnered congratulations from various celebrities. Ananya Panday, expressing her excitement, congratulated Kapoor in the comments section, while Kriti Sanon conveyed her admiration, saying, "Goosebumps!! Congratulations." Ridhi Dogra added her congratulations, emphasizing how Kapoor makes India proud through her relentless pursuit of dreams and her commitment to her voice and storytelling.

