National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

Indian actor, music composer, writer, and producer Mansoor Ali Khan has landed into trouble after the National Commission for Women has decided to file a suo moto case against him for his derogatory remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan. DGP has been directed to impose sections including IPC 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). This action comes in after a video of Mansoor circulated online where he is said saying that he missed doing a bedroom scene with Trisha in the recently released film 'Leo'.

The video

Mansoor said, "When I found out I was going to be in a film with Trisha, I assumed there would be a bedroom scene. I expected to carry her to the bedroom like I had done with numerous actresses in my previous films. I've done a lot of rape scenarios, so it's nothing new to me. But these folks didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets of the Kashmir filming."

Trisha's reaction to Mansoor Ali Khan's remarks

Trisha was very upset after seeing the viral video and expressed her anger on her X account

The controversy

Trisha and Mansoor appeared in Lokesh Kanagaraj's most recent film 'Leo' starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. In the film, Trisha delivered a powerful performance but did not share the screen with Mansoor. In a recent interview, Mansoor mentioned missing out on the chance to share a 'bedroom screen' with her, adding that he has done his fair share of 'rape scenes'. Trisha had a strong reaction to the remark.