Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal to re-enter Salman Khan's house? after Navid Sole, 3 more to get evicted

Bigg Boss 17 update: Soniya Bansal, the first contestant of Bigg Boss 17 to get evicted, is now all set to re-enter the controversial show. More contestants will get eliminated soon. Read details

Navid Sole recently left the Bigg Boss 17 house in the season’s first surprise mid-week eviction. However, this is not the only surprise that the makers have planned for the fans of Salman Khan’s show. A news report suggested that at least three more contestants will likely get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 in the coming days.

“Yes, Navid is not the only one walking out. More contestants will get eliminated soon. At least three contestants are likely to walk out. The idea is to keep the audience entertained,” a source close to the show told us.

Soniya Bansal To Re-Enter Bigg Boss 17?

However, this is not the only surprise in store for Bigg Boss 17. Soniya Bansal, the first competitor to be expelled from the competition, is also expected to re-enter the contentious show, according to the insider. She will be joined in the Bigg Boss 17 house by a couple other wildcard contenders.

“Soniya Bansal will re-enter the show this week. Since she was the first contestant to get eliminated, she did not get much time to present her personality. Bigg Boss is now giving her another chance. After Soniya, three more wildcard contestants will also enter the show but their names have not been decided as of now,” the source said.

“It will undoubtedly bring the viewers a wave of excitement and anticipation. The dynamics inside the house could undergo a significant shift with several new entries,” the insider added.

About Bigg Boss 17

This year's Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15th. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Arun Mahashetty, and Sunny Arya are among the contestants trapped within the contentious programme. Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai have previously entered the show as wild card contenders. Manasvi, on the other hand, has already been eliminated.