Kantara: Rishab Shetty reacts to Blind German Singer's version of popular song 'Varaha Roopam'

The visually impaired singer recently posted a cover of Varaha Roopam on Instagram. She sang it perfectly and aced the Indian classical notes in her musical rendition of the Kannada song. Find out more about it here.

Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster movie Kantara has become nothing but a national phenomenon since its debut on September 30. After KGF 2, Kantara is another cinematic marvel coming out of the Kannada industry this year. Now, the action thriller movie has gone global and how! Kantara found many fans abroad. And one of them is CassMae, who is a renowned German songwriter and singer.

CassMae, who has done many covers of other South Indian songs, has received great appreciation from Indian audiences. She recently came up with a new cover of Varaha Roopam, which is one of the soundtracks from the movie Kantara. The visually impaired singer and songwriter recently sang Varaha Roopam to perfection and even aced all the Indian classical notes in her musical rendition of this Kannada song. A couple of days ago, she posted the cover on her Instagram and revealed that she had been asked to do a cover of the song Varaha Roopam for quite some time. She also added piano notes to the song cover and asked social media users if they liked it.

CassMae’s soulful cover of the song caught the attention of none other than Rishab Shetty, the star of Katara, who was impressed by her cover of Varaha Roopam. He retweeted the video with the emojis of folded hands and a heart to display his appreciation of the German singer’s cover.

But also, the makers of Kantara have faced plagiarism charges for this same song. A Kerala-based band, Thaikkudam Bridge, alleged that Varaha Roopam was lifted directly from one of their songs, Navarasam. A Kerala court then asked the Kantara team not to play Varaha Roopam in theatres or streaming platforms without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge.

