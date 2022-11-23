Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Justin Bieber celebrates wife Hailey Bieber's 26th birthday in Tokyo

    Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber shared pictures of their Tokyo trip on Instagram. Singer Justin Bieber celebrates Hailey's 26th birthday in style-take a look

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

    Hailey Bieber and her singer husband Justin Bieber, enjoyed a special date night to celebrate Hailey's 26th birthday. With a pair of jeans and a sparkling corset top, the supermodel upped the glam factor. We can't get enough of the lovely photos she shared from her happy birthday party with husband Justin on Wednesday morning.

    The pop star's wife posted peeks of her romantic birthday celebration on Instagram. While some of the photos show her smiling and being the fashionable person she is, the one that drew our attention was of her blowing out the candle and making a wish. As his girlfriend celebrates her 26th birthday, Justin Bieber can be seen staring at her tenderly. Additionally, we get several haphazard photos of Hailey enjoying herself with friends and food.

    Soon after the pics were shared, scores of celebs from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower birthday love on her. While Kylie Jenner commented, “," Demi Lovato added, “Happy bday ❤️."

    Prior to this, Justin Bieber posted a collection of sentimental images from their trip to Japan to wish his wife a happy birthday. Justin may be seen kissing the birthday girl in one of the photos. The duo can be seen smilingly posing together in another image. 

    Justin Bieber worte the post: “Happy Birthday (in Japan) to my favourite human being XOXO. You make life magic. Obsessed with everything about you. Love you Bum Bum."

    An American model is named Hailey Baldwin. She is the daughter of graphic artist Kennya Deodato and actor Stephen Baldwin. She has been on the runway for a number of renowned designers throughout Paris, New York, and Milan fashion weeks.

    In September 2018, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony in South Carolina. They recently celebrated four years of blissful marriage.

    Numerous singles by Justin Bieber are featured in his discography, including Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry, Let Me Love You, and I Don't Care. The Canadian vocalist has won several honours and awards over the course of a more than ten-year career, including a Grammy for Best Dance Recording.

    Video Icon