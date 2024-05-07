Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Late-night fire burns spa at Electronic city's Neeladri Nagar, resulting in over Rs 10 lakh loss

    A late-night fire at Tara Named Spa was burnt completely in Neeladri Nagar, Bangalore, extensively damaged the establishment, reportedly sparked by a lamp. Firefighters swiftly responded, containing the blaze to the third floor. Estimated losses exceed ten lakhs, with some exterior damage.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 7, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    A late-night fire broke out at Tara Named Spa Absolute Suttu Basma in Neeladri Nagar, Electronic City, Bangalore, causing extensive damage to the establishment. The incident occurred around 2 a.m., reportedly ignited by a lamp within the spa premises.

    The fire quickly engulfed the third floor of the building, where the spa was located, leaving it completely gutted. Though the blaze caused anxiety among residents and shop owners in the vicinity, prompt action by the owner, who rushed to the scene upon receiving information, helped mitigate further damage.

    Firefighters from Electronic City Fire Brigade swiftly arrived at the scene and worked tirelessly through the night to bring the flames under control. Their efforts, sustained until morning, successfully prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring establishments, including various showrooms on the first, second, and fourth floors.

    Preliminary estimates suggest that the loss incurred due to the fire exceeds ten lakhs. Furthermore, the fire also affected the exterior of the building, extending to nearby areas.

