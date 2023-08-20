Kangana Ranaut lauds Aishwarya Rai's performance in 'Ponniyin Selvan'; women in 40s/50s are more seductive

Kangana Ranaut has criticized Bollywood songwriters for fixating solely on the beauty of youth while disregarding the appeal of women in their forties and fifties. To underscore her argument, she posted a snippet from Aishwarya Rai's performance in 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' on her Instagram Stories. In the post featuring Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) encountering Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) in the film, Kangana emphasized her viewpoint.

Kangana stated, "Bollywood lyricists have penned countless verses about the beauty of sixteen, but they have overlooked the subtle undercurrent of sensuality, sexuality, and seduction in a woman in her forties/fifties. Such women are not just beautiful but also intelligent and experienced—a deadly combination. Two full moons."

Aishwarya Rai in 'Ponniyin Selvan'

At the age of 49, Aishwarya Rai garnered extensive praise for her role in both 'Ponniyin Selvan I and II', widely regarded as one of her most captivating portrayals. Her depiction of Nandini has earned accolades for its remarkable impact, infusing the film with a blend of intense expressions and eloquent silences. Aishwarya Rai's rendition is so compelling that it's challenging to envision anyone else embodying the character as effectively.

Kangana Ranaut on work front

In the meantime, Kangana is gearing up for the forthcoming release of her Tamil movie "Chandramukhi 2," where she portrays a dancer in the king's court, celebrated for her beauty and exceptional dance prowess. Lyca Productions captioned her poster, “The beauty & the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2. Releasing this Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada!"

Kangana assumes the character of a court dancer renowned for her beauty and dancing abilities in 'Chandramukhi 2'. The movie is scheduled for a theater release on September 19, while Kangana also has 'Tejas' and 'Emergency' in the pipeline for upcoming releases.

