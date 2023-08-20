Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut lauds Aishwarya Rai's performance in 'Ponniyin Selvan'; women in 40s/50s are more seductive

    Kangana Ranaut criticized Bollywood songwriters for youth-centric focus. She shared Aishwarya Rai's 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' scene, highlighting women in their forties/fifties. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Kangana Ranaut lauds Aishwarya Rai's performance in 'Ponniyin Selvan'; women in 40s/50s are more seductive MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut has criticized Bollywood songwriters for fixating solely on the beauty of youth while disregarding the appeal of women in their forties and fifties. To underscore her argument, she posted a snippet from Aishwarya Rai's performance in 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' on her Instagram Stories. In the post featuring Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) encountering Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) in the film, Kangana emphasized her viewpoint.

    Kangana stated, "Bollywood lyricists have penned countless verses about the beauty of sixteen, but they have overlooked the subtle undercurrent of sensuality, sexuality, and seduction in a woman in her forties/fifties. Such women are not just beautiful but also intelligent and experienced—a deadly combination. Two full moons."

    ALSO READ: Is Disha Patani dating Aleksander Alex after Tiger Shroff? THIS picture fuels a romantic connection

    Aishwarya Rai in 'Ponniyin Selvan'

    At the age of 49, Aishwarya Rai garnered extensive praise for her role in both 'Ponniyin Selvan I and II', widely regarded as one of her most captivating portrayals. Her depiction of Nandini has earned accolades for its remarkable impact, infusing the film with a blend of intense expressions and eloquent silences. Aishwarya Rai's rendition is so compelling that it's challenging to envision anyone else embodying the character as effectively.

    Kangana Ranaut lauds Aishwarya Rai's performance in 'Ponniyin Selvan'; women in 40s/50s are more seductive MSW

    Kangana Ranaut on work front

    In the meantime, Kangana is gearing up for the forthcoming release of her Tamil movie "Chandramukhi 2," where she portrays a dancer in the king's court, celebrated for her beauty and exceptional dance prowess. Lyca Productions captioned her poster, “The beauty & the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2. Releasing this Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada!" 

    Kangana assumes the character of a court dancer renowned for her beauty and dancing abilities in 'Chandramukhi 2'. The movie is scheduled for a theater release on September 19, while Kangana also has 'Tejas' and 'Emergency' in the pipeline for upcoming releases.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a 'new found love'? Actress shares her health update with NEW photo on Instagram

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Disha Patani dating Aleksander Alex after Tiger Shroff? THIS picture fuels a romantic connection RBA

    Is Disha Patani dating Aleksander Alex after Tiger Shroff? THIS picture fuels a romantic connection

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a 'new found love'? Actress shares her health update with NEW photo on Instagram MSW

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a 'new found love'? Actress shares her health update with NEW photo on Instagram

    Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol for 'Gadar 2', Dharmendra says 'dream come true' MSW

    Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol for 'Gadar 2', Dharmendra says 'dream come true'

    Taali star Sushmita Sen gets emotional as fans loved her role as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant RBA

    Taali star Sushmita Sen gets emotional as fans loved her role as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding update: Couple to marry on September 25 in Rajasthan; details inside RBA

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding update: Couple to marry on September 25 in Rajasthan; details inside

    Recent Stories

    7 morning drinks to lose stubborn belly fat RBA EAI

    7-morning drinks to lose stubborn belly fat

    Samosa to Pani Puri 7 Indian snacks for perfect Sunday evening gcw eai

    Samosa to Pani Puri: 7 Indian snacks for perfect Sunday evening

    Is Disha Patani dating Aleksander Alex after Tiger Shroff? THIS picture fuels a romantic connection RBA

    Is Disha Patani dating Aleksander Alex after Tiger Shroff? THIS picture fuels a romantic connection

    Football Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to historic Leagues Cup title; WATCH Argentine's heart-warming gesture osf

    Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to historic Leagues Cup title; WATCH Argentine's heart-warming gesture

    iPhone 15 launch in September Foxconn logistics unit opens new office in Tamil Nadu gcw

    iPhone 15 launch in September! Foxconn's logistics unit opens new office in Tamil Nadu

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon