5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener

Lifestyle
Skip the room fresheners and embrace the natural fragrance of these plants. Fill your home with the delightful scents of Jasmine, Madhumalati, Mogra, Tuberose, and Lavender
Blooming from March, these beautiful flowers have a captivating fragrance. Their scent is strong enough to fill your entire home when planted in a balcony or garden
Madhumalati flowers are as beautiful as they are fragrant. Plant them in your courtyard, terrace, or anywhere you want to enjoy their delightful scent
Mogra's calming fragrance intensifies at night. Growing it indoors brings positive energy and reduces stress
Tuberose's strong, attractive fragrance is captivating. It's perfect for creating a romantic and relaxing atmosphere. Water it daily and keep it in sunlight
Lavender's aroma fills your home with peace and tranquility. It needs sunlight and minimal watering. Its scent reduces stress and adds a stylish touch to your home
