Lifestyle

5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener

Most Popular Fragrant Plants This Year

Skip the room fresheners and embrace the natural fragrance of these plants. Fill your home with the delightful scents of Jasmine, Madhumalati, Mogra, Tuberose, and Lavender

Jasmine

Blooming from March, these beautiful flowers have a captivating fragrance. Their scent is strong enough to fill your entire home when planted in a balcony or garden

Madhumalati

Madhumalati flowers are as beautiful as they are fragrant. Plant them in your courtyard, terrace, or anywhere you want to enjoy their delightful scent

Mogra

Mogra's calming fragrance intensifies at night. Growing it indoors brings positive energy and reduces stress

Tuberose

Tuberose's strong, attractive fragrance is captivating. It's perfect for creating a romantic and relaxing atmosphere. Water it daily and keep it in sunlight

Lavender

Lavender's aroma fills your home with peace and tranquility. It needs sunlight and minimal watering. Its scent reduces stress and adds a stylish touch to your home

PHOTOS: Sreeleela inspired classic saree blouse designs for elegance

Tamannaah Bhatia inspired western outfits for New Year eve party

Cow milk vs buffalo milk: Which is better for kids?

Mulberry to Apricot: 7 fruits with highest iron content