    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a 'new found love'? Actress shares her health update with NEW photo on Instagram

    'Kushi' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently on her official Instagram account unveiled a photo that highlights her 'new found love'. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a 'new found love'? Actress shares her health update with NEW photo on Instagram MSW
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has emerged as a highly coveted figure in the Indian film realm, marked by her remarkable roles and commendable acting. She transcended the girl-next-door archetype, showcasing her versatility. Presently, Samantha is on a brief hiatus from the silver screen, concentrating on her healing process. Following her Myositis diagnosis last year, she intends to approach her career with caution and gradual progress. This pause underscores her commitment to personal well-being and recovery, allowing her to return rejuvenated to the entertainment sphere she has greatly influenced.

    Samantha's 'new found love'

    ALSO READ: Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol for 'Gadar 2', Dharmendra says 'dream come true'

    Despite her hiatus from the bustling acting world, the renowned Kushi actress maintains an active connection with her fans and followers, primarily through her Instagram account. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for sharing life updates on her Instagram stories, recently unveiled her "new found love." The actress posted an image of her beverage on her official handle, accompanied by a caption expressing, "New found love for sparkling water... With new restrictions comes new discoveries (sic)"  Samantha Ruth Prabhu divulged that she has initiated her path to healing. It's evident from the post that her Myositis treatment is in full swing, marked by the introduction of more rigorous dietary plans.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a 'new found love'? Actress shares her health update with NEW photo on Instagram MSW

    Samantha on the work front

    As previously reported, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has concluded all her ongoing projects and is presently dedicating herself to her healing journey within the industry. According to reports, the actress's priority is to concentrate solely on her treatment and recuperation, with plans to return to the work front at the commencement of the upcoming year.

    Following her appearance in the epic drama 'Shaakuntalam', Samantha faced a significant setback due to its underwhelming box office performance. Her upcoming ventures include the romantic drama 'Kushi', in which she reunites with Vijay Deverakonda. Additionally, she takes on the lead role in the Indian adaptation of the spy thriller series 'Citadel', featuring Bollywood luminary Varun Dhawan. Despite the stumble, Samantha remains poised for a promising trajectory, combining a second collaboration with Deverakonda, the anticipation surrounding 'Kushi', and her international foray into the 'Citadel' franchise.

    ALSO READ: Taali star Sushmita Sen gets emotional as fans loved her role as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant

