Is Disha Patani dating Aleksander Alex after Tiger Shroff? THIS picture fuels a romantic connection

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Aleksander recently allegedly got her face tattooed on his arms. An Instagram story of the same has gone viral. Take a look

Disha Patani has finally moved on after her break up with her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff. She is reportedly dating Siberian model Aleksander Alex Ilic. The actress recently shared a video of him, who got her face tattooed on his arm, thus fuelling dating rumours between them. The video also featured Tiger’s sister Krishna. While the actress has not confirmed or denied the rumours,

Aleksandar clarified that they are only close friends to TOI. “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly. We are both passionate about fitness, which helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, and had lunches and dinners. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends,” Aleksandar had earlier told TOI and added, “Disha has been like family to me.”

The duo were spotted together for a dinner date in town earlier last month. While Disha wore a white crop top and grey pants, Aleksandar opted for smart casuals in a printed shirt paired with shorts. The model also took to Instagram to share pictures with ‘good friend’ Disha. In the photos, the duo can be seen in their goofy best.

Recently, Disha also announced her debut as a director for her upcoming song ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. Dropping her first look from the number, the actress wrote, “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karun Fikar’ Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel.”

In the poster, we see Disha looking carefree and enjoying the soothing waves at the beach. She is wearing denim shorts with a turquoise blue top and like always, she is looking fabulous. Disha made news last month when she was seen with her purported ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were said to have been together for several years before splitting up last year.

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, is presently dating Deesha Dhanuka, according to the latest rumours. According to the TOI, Tiger began dating Deesha after splitting up with Disha Patani. However, according to the latest reports, Tiger Shroff is dating Deesha Dhanuka. Bombay Times reported that Tiger started dating Deesha after he parted ways with Disha Patani.

Disha Patani's next film will be Yodha, in which she will star alongside Siddharth Malhotra, and she also has 'Kanguva' and Suriya 42 in the works.