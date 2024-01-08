Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kangana Ranaut approaches High Court seeking stay on Javed Akhtar's defamation case appeal

    Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut in a local court in 2020 for allegedly making defamatory and false comments about him in television interviews.

    Kangana Ranaut approaches High Court seeking stay on Javed Akhtar's defamation case appeal RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut has petitioned the Bombay High Court for a stay of proceedings stemming from lyricist Javed Akhtar's defamation complaint against her. On January 9, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande is expected to hear the plea. Javed Akhtar filed the complaint against Kangana Ranaut after taking issue with some of her comments in an interview that aired on Republic TV.

    The complaint, charges

    Kangana filed a cross-complaint against Javed, accusing him of criminal conspiracy, extortion, and insulting her modesty by violating her privacy. On July 24, 2023, a magistrate court in Andheri dismissed the extortion case against Akhtar but summoned him to appear in court for the charges under Sections 506 and 509 of the IPC. 

    Javed Akhtar filed a revision petition with the Dindoshi Sessions Court, appealing the summons order. The order and criminal proceedings stemming from Ranaut's complaint were stayed by the sessions court until Javed Akhtar's revision plea was eventually heard.

    Also read: Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor reveals her secret crush, Zeenat Aman recalls widest thing done in the '70s

    How it all started

    Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against Kangana in a local court in 2020 for allegedly making defamatory and false comments about him in television interviews. The 78-year-old actor filed the complaint with the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, demanding action against Kangana for defamation under the relevant provisions of the IPC.

    According to the complaint, Kangana made slanderous remarks against Javed that harmed the senior poet-lyricist's reputation. The 36-year-old actress invoked Javed Akhtar's name while referring to a "coterie" that exists in Bollywood since the murder of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. 

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 1:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor reveals her secret crush, Zeenat Aman recalls widest thing done in the '70s RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor reveals her secret crush, Zeenat Aman recalls widest thing done in the '70s

    India-Maldives controversy: Amitabh Bachchan reacts to anti-India remarks by Maldives ministers; here's what he said RBA

    India-Maldives controversy: Amitabh reacts to anti-India remarks by Maldives ministers; here's what he said

    Bengaluru police issue notices to Sandalwood actors over JETLAG overnight pub party vkp

    Bengaluru police issue notices to Sandalwood actors over JETLAG overnight pub party

    Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna rumored to get engaged next month? Here's what we know RKK

    Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna rumored to get engaged next month? Here's what we know

    'Guntur Kaaram' trailer: Mahesh Babu promises action-packed, crowd-pleaser thriller, to release on January 12 RKK

    'Guntur Kaaram' trailer: Mahesh Babu promises action-packed, crowd-pleaser thriller, to release on January 12

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk's reported drug use raises concerns among Tesla, SpaceX executives and board members snt

    Elon Musk's reported drug use raises concerns among Tesla, SpaceX executives and board members

    Makar Sankranti: Til Ladoo to Patisapta; 7 traditional must-eat foods ATG

    Makar Sankranti: Til Ladoo to Patisapta; 7 traditional must-eat foods

    Kannada nameplate protest arrests: Karave president, activists released from custody

    Kannada nameplate protest arrests: Karave president, activists released from custody

    Bilkis Bano's rapists' release cancelled: Key highlights from verdict AJR

    Bilkis Bano's rapists' release cancelled: Key highlights from verdict

    India's resilience: A decade of stability amid adversities stuns world vkp

    India's resilience: A decade of stability amid adversities stuns world

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon