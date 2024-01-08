Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor reveals her secret crush, Zeenat Aman recalls widest thing done in the '70s

The forthcoming 'Koffee With Karan 8' episode's promo depicts Neetu Kapoor expressing her passion for Rishi Kapoor's uncle Shashi Kapoor and providing amusing facts about Zeenat Aman's unusual visit to a temple.

Karan Johar appears to have fulfilled his pledge to introduce something new to season 8 of his chat show, 'Koffee With Karan'. After Sharmila Tagore spilled some costly beans on the Koffee couch, this time it's Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman who set it on fire. The forthcoming episode's promo depicts Neetu expressing her passion for Rishi Kapoor's uncle Shashi Kapoor and providing amusing facts about Zeenat Aman's unusual visit to a temple.

The promo video

The fun episode

A lot of previously unseen stories appear to be coming up in this episode, as Neetu discusses one in the teaser. "So she goes to the mandir (temple), she's shutting a button (of her blouse), and she says, 'Hey bhagwan, mujhe maaf kardena, humare yaha mandir jaane ka system hi nahi hai (O God, pardon me, we don't have a system of going to a temple)," Neetu says, laughing.

Karan Johar asks questions about Zeenat Aman's personal life.

Moving on to Zeenat's personal life, Karan asks her to share the wildest thing she did in the 1970s, to which she responds, "I really did not party, but when the floodgates burst, they really did." When Karan asks if she is referring to the time when a man entered her life, she refuses to reply.

When Zeenat Aman got a gift from a Kapoor

Karan further requests that Zeenat reveal the identity of the individual who previously delivered her a box inside a box with the words "Zeenie, the ball is now in your court." She hints that the individual was a Kapoor.

The episode will be available on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday.