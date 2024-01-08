Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor reveals her secret crush, Zeenat Aman recalls widest thing done in the '70s

    The forthcoming 'Koffee With Karan 8' episode's promo depicts Neetu Kapoor expressing her passion for Rishi Kapoor's uncle Shashi Kapoor and providing amusing facts about Zeenat Aman's unusual visit to a temple.

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor reveals her secret crush, Zeenat Aman recalls widest thing done in the '70s RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    Karan Johar appears to have fulfilled his pledge to introduce something new to season 8 of his chat show, 'Koffee With Karan'. After Sharmila Tagore spilled some costly beans on the Koffee couch, this time it's Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman who set it on fire. The forthcoming episode's promo depicts Neetu expressing her passion for Rishi Kapoor's uncle Shashi Kapoor and providing amusing facts about Zeenat Aman's unusual visit to a temple.

    The promo video

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    The fun episode 

    A lot of previously unseen stories appear to be coming up in this episode, as Neetu discusses one in the teaser. "So she goes to the mandir (temple), she's shutting a button (of her blouse), and she says, 'Hey bhagwan, mujhe maaf kardena, humare yaha mandir jaane ka system hi nahi hai (O God, pardon me, we don't have a system of going to a temple)," Neetu says, laughing.

    Also read: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna rumored to get engaged next month? Here's what we know

    Karan Johar asks questions about Zeenat Aman's personal life.

    Moving on to Zeenat's personal life, Karan asks her to share the wildest thing she did in the 1970s, to which she responds, "I really did not party, but when the floodgates burst, they really did." When Karan asks if she is referring to the time when a man entered her life, she refuses to reply.

    When Zeenat Aman got a gift from a Kapoor

    Karan further requests that Zeenat reveal the identity of the individual who previously delivered her a box inside a box with the words "Zeenie, the ball is now in your court." She hints that the individual was a Kapoor.

    The episode will be available on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday. 

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India-Maldives controversy: Amitabh Bachchan reacts to anti-India remarks by Maldives ministers; here's what he said RBA

    India-Maldives controversy: Amitabh reacts to anti-India remarks by Maldives ministers; here's what he said

    Bengaluru police issue notices to Sandalwood actors over JETLAG overnight pub party vkp

    Bengaluru police issue notices to Sandalwood actors over JETLAG overnight pub party

    Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna rumored to get engaged next month? Here's what we know RKK

    Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna rumored to get engaged next month? Here's what we know

    'Guntur Kaaram' trailer: Mahesh Babu promises action-packed, crowd-pleaser thriller, to release on January 12 RKK

    'Guntur Kaaram' trailer: Mahesh Babu promises action-packed, crowd-pleaser thriller, to release on January 12

    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with paparazzo; spotted with Ranveer Singh at airport [WATCH] ATG

    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with paps; spotted with Ranveer Singh at airport [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Apples to Potatoes: 7 fruits/vegetables that can be eaten with Peels ATG

    Apples to Potatoes: 7 fruits/vegetables that can be eaten with Peels

    cricket Why KL Rahul was omitted from Afghanistan T20Is: BCCI's selection strategy revealed osf

    Why KL Rahul was omitted from Afghanistan T20Is: BCCI's selection strategy revealed

    Portland teacher finds part of Alaska Airlines lost in dramatic mid-air blowout in his backyard snt

    Portland teacher finds part of Alaska Airlines lost in dramatic mid-air blowout in his backyard

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What PM Modi will do on January 22

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What PM Modi will do on January 22

    Kerala: KSRTC to run special services from Chennai ahead of Pongal; Check details anr

    Kerala: KSRTC to run special services from Chennai ahead of Pongal; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon