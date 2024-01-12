Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer teaser gets certification; promo to release over Sankranti

The much-anticipated film 'Kalki 2898 AD,' directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has recently achieved a significant milestone. The teaser for the sci-fi extravaganza has received certification from the censor board, with a duration of 1 minute and 23 seconds. Originally slated for release during Sankranthi 2024, the film's launch was delayed due to extensive post-production efforts.

To the delight of fans, the makers have strategically planned to unveil the teaser during the Sankranthi holidays, aiming to keep the audience engaged and enhance the festive celebrations. With Prabhas leading the ensemble cast, which includes iconic figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, 'Kalki 2898 AD' stands as one of the most ambitious projects in the Indian Film Industry. Its success hinges not only on traditional cinema enthusiasts but also on attracting a broader spectrum of viewers.

The producers, Vyjayanti Movies, have been proactive in promoting the sci-fi spectacle. The film was showcased at last year's Comic Con in the USA, attended by director Nag Ashwin, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. In addition to on-ground promotions, the movie has been extensively marketed on social media, leveraging every special occasion to share glimpses of this magnum opus.

Beyond 'Kalki 2898 AD,' the lead actors have a lineup of other exciting projects. Prabhas is set to appear in a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi and 'Spirit' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Deepika Padukone is gearing up for 'Fighter' in the coming weeks, leaving fans eager to discover her next ventures. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is immersed in multiple projects, including 'Indian 2' and 'Indian 3,' both scheduled for release in 2024. Additionally, he is part of 'Thug Life,' directed by Mani Ratnam, and several films within the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, continuing his role as Vikram.