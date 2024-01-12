Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Sunny Leone speaks up against this emerging menace; asks victims to report

    Sunny Leone addresses the deepfake video issue, revealing her own experiences and urging victims to report incidents to the cyber cell. Emphasizing the longstanding problem, she highlights the importance of taking legal action. The aftermath of Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video prompted celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, to express concern

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 8:18 AM IST

    Sunny Leone recently spoke out about the issue of deepfake videos, shedding light on the prevalence of the problem and urging victims to take action. The actress addressed the issue during an interview with India Today, emphasizing that deepfake incidents have been ongoing for a long time, contrary to the misconception that it is a recent problem.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    During the conversation, Sunny Leone disclosed her own experience with deepfake videos, acknowledging that she has been a target in the past. However, she revealed that she doesn't let it affect her psychologically or mentally. Leone expressed concern for young girls who may face stigma due to such incidents but reassured them that it's not their fault. She encouraged victims to report such cases to the cyber cell, providing details about the misuse of their identity and likeness.

    Sunny Leone emphasized the importance of taking action against deepfake videos and highlighted the support available through both law enforcement and social media platforms. She urged victims to approach the police and share their experiences, assuring them that the authorities will take appropriate action.

    The actress's comments come in the aftermath of a deepfake video featuring Rashmika Mandanna that went viral on social media. The video, showing a woman resembling Mandanna in a lift wearing a fitted outfit, was later confirmed to be a deepfake. The incident gained significant attention after Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan called for legal action. Other celebrities, including Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, and Mrunal Thakur, also expressed concern over the incident.

    Following the circulation of a deepfake video featuring Rashmika Mandanna, legal action was initiated with the filing of an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Specifically, sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act were invoked. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has taken up the investigation into the incident. Sunny Leone's remarks underscore the gravity of deepfake incidents, emphasizing the need for serious attention and proactive measures to address the broader impact on individuals.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 8:18 AM IST
