Kajol hugs Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal as bride gets emotional; dances to dhol beats at reception [WATCH]

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their wedding with a star-studded reception in Mumbai, marked by emotional moments and joyous dancing. Actress Kajol, among the guests, gave a heartfelt hug to the couple and joined them in dancing, adding to the festive atmosphere

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal experienced an emotional and joyous moment at their wedding reception when actress Kajol gave them a heartfelt hug. The event was held at Bastian in Mumbai and was attended by numerous celebrities including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, and Anil Kapoor.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Sonakshi's Bandra apartment, followed by a star-studded reception. Kajol, who has a professional connection with Sonakshi through her husband Ajay Devgn, got emotional upon seeing Sonakshi in a traditional red saree and sindoor. She blessed the couple and joined them in dancing to the beats of the dhol.

The newlyweds also had their first dance to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song 'Afreen Afreen', with Sonakshi seen blushing as Zaheer gently touched her face.

Despite facing some social media backlash due to their interfaith marriage, Sonakshi and Zaheer got married under the Special Marriage Act. Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, clarified that the marriage would not involve religious rituals and that Sonakshi would not convert to Islam, emphasizing that their union transcends religious boundaries and focuses on their bond as human beings.

