Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal dances on 'Afreen Afreen' as man and wife; blushes hard [WATCH]

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha made a striking appearance in a red saree alongside her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, marking their first public appearance after their private wedding. The couple, who had been dating for seven years, tied the knot on June 23 in an intimate ceremony, followed by a grand reception for their friends from the film industry.

At the reception, held at Bastian in Mumbai, Sonakshi and Zaheer performed their first dance as a married couple to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s hit song ‘Afreen Afreen’. A video shared by Varinder Chawla, captured a tender moment where Zaheer gently touched Sonakshi's face, causing her to blush. Sonakshi looked radiant in a red silk saree, complete with sindoor, a red bindi, and her hair styled in a bun adorned with white gajra.

A Star-Studded Celebration

The star-studded reception saw the attendance of several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, and Anil Kapoor.

On Sunday, the newlyweds shared their first wedding photos on Instagram, though they disabled comments to avoid negative remarks related to their inter-faith marriage. In their heartfelt post, they reflected on their seven-year journey and expressed gratitude for their families' blessings, writing, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

The couple married under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi’s home in Mumbai. Zaheer’s father had earlier clarified that Sonakshi would not be converting to Islam. Despite initial reservations about the sudden wedding, Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, were present at the ceremony.

