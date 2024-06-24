Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal dances on 'Afreen Afreen' as man and wife; blushes hard [WATCH]

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made their first public appearance post-wedding, stunning in a red saree and hosting a grand reception. The couple, who dated for seven years, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 23

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal dances on 'Afreen Afreen' as man and wife; blushes hard [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha made a striking appearance in a red saree alongside her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, marking their first public appearance after their private wedding. The couple, who had been dating for seven years, tied the knot on June 23 in an intimate ceremony, followed by a grand reception for their friends from the film industry.

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal dances on 'Afreen Afreen' as man and wife; blushes hard [WATCH] ATG

    At the reception, held at Bastian in Mumbai, Sonakshi and Zaheer performed their first dance as a married couple to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s hit song ‘Afreen Afreen’. A video shared by Varinder Chawla, captured a tender moment where Zaheer gently touched Sonakshi's face, causing her to blush. Sonakshi looked radiant in a red silk saree, complete with sindoor, a red bindi, and her hair styled in a bun adorned with white gajra.

    A Star-Studded Celebration

    The star-studded reception saw the attendance of several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, and Anil Kapoor.

    On Sunday, the newlyweds shared their first wedding photos on Instagram, though they disabled comments to avoid negative remarks related to their inter-faith marriage. In their heartfelt post, they reflected on their seven-year journey and expressed gratitude for their families' blessings, writing, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

    The couple married under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi’s home in Mumbai. Zaheer’s father had earlier clarified that Sonakshi would not be converting to Islam. Despite initial reservations about the sudden wedding, Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, were present at the ceremony.

    ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are MARRIED! Couple share pictures, see post

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 8:49 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are MARRIED! Couple share pictures, see post RKK

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are MARRIED! Couple share pictures, see post

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Star couple to marry under Special Marriage Act RBA

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Star couple to marry under Special Marriage Act

    Sonakshi Sinha to wear white outfit sent by Zaheer Iqbal on her wedding day? Actress makes first appearance before the Big Day RKK

    WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha to wear white outfit sent by Zaheer Iqbal on her wedding day?

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Shatrughan Sinha reveals reception date of his actress daughter and more RBA

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Shatrughan Sinha reveals reception date of his actress daughter and more

    Shah Rukh Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's next patriotic film? RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's next patriotic film?

    Recent Stories

    MP SHOCHER! 60-year-old man murders woman, dumps body parts inside 2 trains, arrested AJR

    MP SHOCHER! 60-year-old man murders woman, dumps body parts inside 2 trains, arrested

    CRPF jawan from Kerala among 2 killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh anr

    CRPF jawan from Kerala among 2 killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

    Lok Sabha session: Speaker election, NEET scandal, and Mahtab appointment expected to spark debates AJR

    Lok Sabha session: Speaker election, NEET scandal, and Mahtab appointment expected to spark debates

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced on June 24: Check city-wise rate AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced on June 24: Check city-wise rate

    LADIES! Netmeg to your period pain rescue, here's how it can help RKK

    LADIES! Netmeg to your period pain rescue, here's how it can help

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon