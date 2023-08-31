Jawan: Kamal Haasan praises Shah Rukh Khan, calls him 'symbol of love' and more (WATCH)

Jawan audio launch: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, among others, attended the event. The film's director Atlee, and the music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, were also present at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pre-release event occurred today, August 30 in Chennai. South superstar Kamal Haasan greeted the fans virtually at the event. He said he wanted to attend the event but could not for unknown reasons. The audio launch was held at the Sri Sai Ram Engineering College. Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, among others graced the event.

The director of the film Atlee and the music composer Anirudh Ravichander also attended it. Wishing the team of 'Jawan', Kamal Haasan said, "The film has brought together talents from Indian Cinema." He also praised and called King Khan a 'symbol of love'. He said, "In 30 years he has become the symbol of love. In spite of all the tumultuous times, your smile lights up thousands. I want this film to succeed and you to succeed. The way you deal with everything with panache and dignity is inspiring."

Vijay Sethupathi hosted the audio launch along with Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander. While addressing the crowd, Shah Rukh praised the cast and crew of the film and expressed his gratitude. Shah Rukh also spoke about Anirudh and told him, "I want to call you just my baby."

SRK added, "I will take a moment and tell you how much I love Vijay sir. I met him in Melbourne. I heard him talking in Tamil; I assume it was about that instance. And one day we were here, for Nayanthara ji's wedding, and I finally met him. Then we all decided to work together. I cannot tell you how much I have learned from you," he stated.

About Jawan

'Jawan' releases worldwide in theatres on September 7. It will also be SRK's first pan Indian film. 'Jawan' will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in significant roles. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film in a cameo.