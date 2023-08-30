'Jawan' to 'Haddi': Exciting September 2023 OTT and theatre releases

Entertainment
Explore Shahrukh Khan's dual-role spectacle in 'Jawan' and the intense thriller 'The Freelancer,' among other September 2023 releases, promising riveting screen experiences.
Shahrukh Khan takes on a dual role in ‘Jawan’, an upcoming action drama that promises to keep you at the edge of your seat. Releasing on September 7 in theatres.
Dilquer Salmaan shines in ‘The King of Kotha’, a gripping crime-action movie set in a crime-infested town. The film is scheduled for release on September 1 in theatres.
These mutant ninja turtles, now living in the bustling city of New York, are back with their unique brand of heroics. These iconic characters return to the screen on September 1.
The story revolves around a group of unsuspecting teens who unwittingly unleash a demon from a cursed knife.
Based on 'A Ticket to Syria', 'The Freelancer' on Disney+ Hotstar is a gripping series tracing Avinash Kamath's evolution from cop to mercenary.
Adapted from the One Piece manga and anime, this fantasy series follows Monkey D. Luffy's adventure to claim the legendary treasure, One Piece, and become the Pirate King.
The thriller series depicts Abdul Karim Telgi, mastermind of the Rs 30,000 crore Stamp Paper scam. Premiering September 1 on SONYLiv.
For those seeking heartwarming stories, this Netflix release is a must-watch. Starring the talented Juhi Chawla and Babil Khan, this movie is set to release on September 1.
Join Moiraine, a sorceress, on a risky quest with five villagers to find the prophesied Dragon in 'The Wheel of Time Season 2', premiering September 1 on Amazon Prime Video.
On Zee5 from September 7, this film delves into a transgender's quest for identity and unity. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance adds depth.