    Jawan event: Shah Rukh Khan sways to 'Zinda Banda' with Anirudh as fans cheer them

    'Jawan's' pre-release event is now going on in Chennai on August 30. 'Zinda Banda' in Tamil was performed by Anirudh Ravichander. Later, Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh performed a dance to the song.
     

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 7:54 PM IST

    Today, August 30, Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai is hosting the audio launch of "Jawan." Along with others, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani attended the event. The song's composer, Anirudh Ravichander, performed the Tamil rendition of "Zinda Banda" during the occasion. Later, he danced to the same song with Shah Rukh Khan.

     

    This will be Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's first joint project, "Jawan." Anirudh Ravichander, who is well known for songs like "Why This Kolaveri Di?," will write the music for the film "Jawan." Anirudh gave a live performance to the Tamil version of "Zinda Banda" during the recently held audio launch for "Jawan." The singer-composer sang the song, "Vandha Edam," easily.  The crowd went into a frenzy as they had been looking forward to Anirudh's sequence.

    During the second verse of the song, he approached Shah Rukh and asked him to join him on stage. They then shared the stage and danced to the song together. Both of them received ovations from the audience. Following the performance, the two gave each other hugs, and it was a very sweet moment. Anirudh said, "To have Shah Rukh Khan on my Bollywood debut is a huge thing. I love you and I am gonna miss you. We talk to each other over FaceTime for 1 hour every day. You should call me hereafter too. He went to London and asked me what my shirt size was. Shah Rukh sir is truly a sweet and wonderful human being."

    The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of "Jawan" hit theatres on September 7, 2023, in every country. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, Shah Rukh Khan appears in it. In a cameo appearance, Deepika Padukone will also appear in the movie.

    Miss World 2023: Kashmir to host prestigious pageant after 27 years; Karolina Bielawska visits Srinagar

