Asianet Newsable

    Javed Akhtar's 'Urdu belongs to Hindustan' comment leaves Pakistani Twitteratis fuming

    Pakistani Twitter unleashed their anger and ire after Javed Akhtar said Urdu doesn't belong to Pakistan, 'it belongs to Hindustan'.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    While launching an Urdu poetry album with actor-wife Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar emphasized the importance of the Urdu language and the role Punjab played in its growth. The veteran lyricist and screenwriter said at the event that Urdu does not belong to Pakistan or Egypt, but it belongs to 'Hindustan'.

    His statement was met with anger and disapproval by a section of Twitter users in Pakistan, who slammed him for always dishing out problematic statements against Pakistan.

    At a recent event, Javed Akhtar, in his quote to the renowned Indian news wire agency, said, "Urdu has not come from any other place... it is our own language. Urdu, the language, is not spoken outside of Hindustan. Pakistan also came into existence after the partition from India. Earlier, it was a part of India only. So, the language is not much spoken outside Hindustan."

    He further said, "Punjab has made a big contribution towards Urdu. It is the language of India. But why did you leave this language? Because of partition? Because of Pakistan? Urdu should always be given attention."

    Javed also said, "Earlier, it was only Hindustan. Pakistan later separated from Hindustan. Now Pakistan said that Kashmir is ours. So, will you believe that? I think no. Likewise, Urdu is a Hindustani language, and it remains so. Nowadays, new generation speaks less Urdu and Hindi in our country. Today more focus is on English. We must speak in Hindi because it is our national language."

    Reacting to his latest statement involving Pakistan, a Twitter user said, "Javed Akhtar says Urdu belongs to India, not Pakistan. It is not spoken outside Hindustan!! Knowingly Urdu is Pakistan's national language. What is this new mantak (logic) by Javed Akhtar?".

    A tweet by a renowned Pakistani publication read, "Javed Akhtar looks like wants to be in headline since he returned from Pakistan. Recently he made another huge claim that Urdu language belongs to Hindustan."

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
