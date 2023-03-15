Rashmika Mandanna reveals her daily skincare hacks for glowing skin

In a recent interview with a leading portal, Rashmika Mandanna revealed her go-to daily skincare secrets behind her glowing skin routine as an actor.

Rashmika Mandanna equally invests her time in skin and hair care. She is someone who pays attention to her skincare routine. Even when she is in no makeup mode whenever not shooting. Mission Majnu star Rashmika Mandanna always manages to leave her ardent fans mesmerized with her glowing skin. Here are some major skincare secrets of Rashmika Mandanna as revealed by the actress herself.

Rashmika Mandanna skincare: In the interview, Rashmika Mandanna elaborated on her skincare routine each night and said that she doubly cleanses every night.

Rashmika Mandanna's daily health routine: As an actor most important step for daily health maintenance is hydration, Rashmika revealed that she keeps herself hydrated daily by drinking lots of water.

Rashmika Mandanna haircare: For her daily haircare routine, Rashmika Mandanna has also shared she has a well-balanced and nutritious diet with lots of greens.

Spilling more beans on her haircare routine in the interview, Rashmika Mandanna added that even a warm oil hair massage works wonders for the silky shine and volume and it is the same for every person.

