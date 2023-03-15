Rashmika Mandanna reveals her daily skincare hacks for glowing skin
In a recent interview with a leading portal, Rashmika Mandanna revealed her go-to daily skincare secrets behind her glowing skin routine as an actor.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna equally invests her time in skin and hair care. She is someone who pays attention to her skincare routine. Even when she is in no makeup mode whenever not shooting.
Mission Majnu star Rashmika Mandanna always manages to leave her ardent fans mesmerized with her glowing skin. Here are some major skincare secrets of Rashmika Mandanna as revealed by the actress herself.
ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 7 times when renowned influencer soared hotness with her sultry bikini looks
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna skincare:
In the interview, Rashmika Mandanna elaborated on her skincare routine each night and said that she doubly cleanses every night.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna's daily health routine:
As an actor most important step for daily health maintenance is hydration, Rashmika revealed that she keeps herself hydrated daily by drinking lots of water.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna haircare:
For her daily haircare routine, Rashmika Mandanna has also shared she has a well-balanced and nutritious diet with lots of greens.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Spilling more beans on her haircare routine in the interview, Rashmika Mandanna added that even a warm oil hair massage works wonders for the silky shine and volume and it is the same for every person.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna makeup hacks:
Rashmika Mandanna revealed how she applies lots of sunscreen on her entire body, especially while traveling and outdoor shoots. She added that sunscreen is her savior and that it is an important part of her daily makeup hack as an actor.
ALSO READ: Oscars Awards 2023: From Rihanna to Lady Gaga and more, best-dressed celebs who upped oomph factor