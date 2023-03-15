Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna reveals her daily skincare hacks for glowing skin

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    In a recent interview with a leading portal, Rashmika Mandanna revealed her go-to daily skincare secrets behind her glowing skin routine as an actor.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna equally invests her time in skin and hair care. She is someone who pays attention to her skincare routine. Even when she is in no makeup mode whenever not shooting.

    Mission Majnu star Rashmika Mandanna always manages to leave her ardent fans mesmerized with her glowing skin. Here are some major skincare secrets of Rashmika Mandanna as revealed by the actress herself.

    ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 7 times when renowned influencer soared hotness with her sultry bikini looks

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna skincare:

    In the interview, Rashmika Mandanna elaborated on her skincare routine each night and said that she doubly cleanses every night.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna's daily health routine:

    As an actor most important step for daily health maintenance is hydration, Rashmika revealed that she keeps herself hydrated daily by drinking lots of water.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna haircare:

    For her daily haircare routine, Rashmika Mandanna has also shared she has a well-balanced and nutritious diet with lots of greens.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Spilling more beans on her haircare routine in the interview, Rashmika Mandanna added that even a warm oil hair massage works wonders for the silky shine and volume and it is the same for every person.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna makeup hacks:

    Rashmika Mandanna revealed how she applies lots of sunscreen on her entire body, especially while traveling and outdoor shoots. She added that sunscreen is her savior and that it is an important part of her daily makeup hack as an actor.

    ALSO READ: Oscars Awards 2023: From Rihanna to Lady Gaga and more, best-dressed celebs who upped oomph factor

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam actress Amala Paul flaunts her svelte body in SEXY Bikini while enjoying beach day vma

    Malayalam actress Amala Paul flaunts her svelte body in SEXY Bikini while enjoying beach day

    WATCH Virat Kohli shakes a leg with Norwegian dance group Quick Style; fans ask why no Kala Chasma snt

    WATCH: Virat Kohli shakes a leg with Norwegian dance group Quick Style; fans ask why no Kala Chashma?

    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery vma

    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery

    Shooting day - Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    'Shooting day' - Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (PICTURES)

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Recent Stories

    Health Tips: 3 best pre-workout foods to have before you hit gymming daily vma

    Health Tips: 3 best pre-workout foods to have before you hit gymming daily

    Daily Horoscope for March 15, 2023: Be cautious Aries; good day for Libra, Taurus AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 15, 2023: Be cautious Aries; good day for Libra, Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for March 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football Tebas' 'come to La Liga' invite to PSG's Mbappe sparks outburst among Real Madrid and Barcelona fans snt

    Tebas' 'come to La Liga' invite to PSG's Mbappe sparks outburst among Real Madrid and Barcelona fans

    NFT Trading Soars! Dogetti, Yuga Labs, and Calvaria are Among the Top Promising NFT Players

    NFT Trading Soars! Dogetti, Yuga Labs, and Calvaria are Among the Top Promising NFT Players

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon