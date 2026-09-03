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Romanchakam Review: Sandeep Vanga’s New Film Delivers Enough Laughs To Be A Hit Or Miss? Check
Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar headline the new Telugu entertainer Romanchakam, backed by Sandeep and Pranay Reddy Vanga. But did its blend of romance, friendship and comedy actually leave audiences laughing?
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Image Credit : X/@VangaPictures
Romanchakam Movie Review
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is busy making 'Spirit' with Prabhas under his Bhadrakali Pictures banner. While handling such a huge pan-India movie, he has also produced a small film called 'Romanchakam'. He is presenting it, while his brother Pranay Reddy produced it. Venugopal Reddy is the director. Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanil Kumar are the hero and heroine. Narendra, Mani, and Upendra play key roles. The film released today, Thursday (September 3). So how is the movie? Did Sumanth Prabhas get a hit? Did the Sandeep Reddy Vanga brothers succeed as producers? Let's find out in this review.
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The Story of Romanchakam
Anvesh (Sumanth Prabhas) tries to create a new dating app to connect boys and girls. But nobody takes him seriously at first, not even his family. His friends just make fun of him. Through this same dating app, he manages to connect with a girl from Chennai, Mythili (Ananthika Sanil Kumar). She puts him through many tests, which he passes. They slowly become friends and then fall in love. Anvesh goes from Hyderabad to Chennai to surprise her on her birthday, but she ghosts him. He is heartbroken. After some time, she calls and says she is coming to Hyderabad to his flat. Just as she said, she arrives and stays in the new flat Anvesh shows her. But she disappears while Anvesh is out. Where did she go? Who did she go to? Why did she leave? Did Anvesh and Mythili meet again? What happened to their love story? What was the 'Romanchakam' (thrill) in all this? That's the movie.
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Image Credit : X/@VangaPictures
Romanchakam Movie Analysis
Loud comedy films come and go. Some work, but many disappoint. This film falls somewhat in that genre. The situational comedy works well in parts. The movie revolves around fun and the love track. The dialogue-based comedy is a major highlight. The film runs on the antics of the hero and his four friends. The hero trying to launch a dating app, meeting a Chennai girl, and passing her weird tests keeps things interesting. For instance, he correctly guesses her name after she challenges him, which impresses her. Their love story then proceeds through calls and chats. His friends' comments on their love track are quite funny. The suspense builds when she ghosts him on her birthday. The scenes of him drinking with friends and them making fun of him are hilarious. The main story starts when she suddenly calls and comes to his flat, only to disappear. The search for her, the fights between friends, and the chaos generate a lot of fun. The interval twist and climax episode are highlights. Anudeep's surprise cameo at the end takes the film to another level and changes your whole opinion of it.
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Image Credit : X/@VangaPictures
Positives and Negatives of Romanchakam
Let's talk about the plus points. The situational and dialogue-based comedy worked out well. The hero's character, acting, and mannerisms are a plus. His friends also did a great job. However, actor Narendra is the real star. You could say he is the hero of the film, he makes you laugh that much. He nails it with his dialogues and expressions. The music is good, and the BGM is catchy. The second half is the film's backbone. Now for the minuses. The film has no real story. The movie just moves from one scene to another. Many scenes are illogical. The love track is not very effective, and the hero's deep sadness for her feels unconvincing. The heroine's character lacks clarity. The comedy gets too loud, and the chaos created by the hero and his friends is overdone. Upendra's role also fails to impress. There are absolutely no emotional scenes.
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Image Credit : X/@VangaPictures
How Did the Artists Perform in Romanchakam?
Sumanth Prabhas did a good job as Anvesh. He looked much better in this role. However, his acting went a bit over the top in some places. But overall, he showed a lot of maturity in his look and performance. His friends also acted well and were a plus for the film. Among them, Narendra was outstanding. He carried the film on his shoulders. If the comedy worked, it was mostly because of Narendra. As the heroine, Ananthika Sanil Kumar was impressive in her limited role. She captivates you with her eyes and acts well. But her character wasn't written as well as it could have been. She is capable of much more. Upendra as the SI was just okay. His character was more irritating than funny. The rest of the cast were decent.
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Image Credit : X/@VangaPictures
Technical Aspects and Final Report
Vasuki Vaibhav's music is a plus for the film. The songs are good, and the background score is catchy, though a bit loud at times. Pavan Pappula's camera work is decent. The visuals and frames are appealing. The production values are high; Pranay Reddy and Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not compromise. As for director Venugopal Reddy, the story he chose is just okay because there isn't much of a story to begin with. He wrote the screenplay, comedy, and dialogues well. However, his judgment faltered in execution. While trying to create comedy with the friends, he increased the dose too much, making it excessive. This is irritating in many places instead of being funny. But it worked well in some scenes. The climax saves the film. The youth will like it a lot. Young guys will really enjoy it. Final Verdict: 'Romanchakam' is an engaging film with loud comedy. The youth will enjoy it. Rating: 2.75
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