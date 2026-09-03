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The Story of Romanchakam

Anvesh (Sumanth Prabhas) tries to create a new dating app to connect boys and girls. But nobody takes him seriously at first, not even his family. His friends just make fun of him. Through this same dating app, he manages to connect with a girl from Chennai, Mythili (Ananthika Sanil Kumar). She puts him through many tests, which he passes. They slowly become friends and then fall in love. Anvesh goes from Hyderabad to Chennai to surprise her on her birthday, but she ghosts him. He is heartbroken. After some time, she calls and says she is coming to Hyderabad to his flat. Just as she said, she arrives and stays in the new flat Anvesh shows her. But she disappears while Anvesh is out. Where did she go? Who did she go to? Why did she leave? Did Anvesh and Mythili meet again? What happened to their love story? What was the 'Romanchakam' (thrill) in all this? That's the movie.