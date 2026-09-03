Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary Gujarati music composer Gaurang Vyas, who passed away in Ahmedabad at 87. PM Modi remembered his contribution to music and carrying forward the rich legacy of his renowned father, Avinash Vyas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary Gujarati music composer, arranger and singer Gaurang Vyas, who passed away in Ahmedabad at the age of 87. Vyas was one of the prominent names in Gujarati film, folk and light music. He was the son of renowned Gujarati music composer Avinash Vyas and carried forward his family’s musical legacy through a career spanning several decades.

Reacting to his death, PM Modi shared a picture with Vyas on X and remembered his contribution to Gujarati music. He said Vyas had created a special place for himself in the field while carrying forward his father’s musical tradition.

PM Modi Pays Tribute

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Gaurang Vyas, a renowned musician in the Gujarati music world. Carrying forward the rich musical tradition of his father Avinash Vyas, he had carved out a unique place for himself in the field of Gujarati music,” PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the loss felt by Gujarat following Vyas’ death and offered condolences to his family and fans. “His demise leaves Gujarat feeling the loss of a talented creator. His invaluable contribution to the Gujarati music scene will always be remembered. Prayers for the peace of the departed soul, and condolences to the bereaved family members and his vast legion of fans… Om Shanti…!!.”

An Illustrious Career

Vyas began his film career as an assistant to his father in Jesal Toral. He later worked as an independent music director with Lakho Phulani.

Filmography and Collaborations

During his career, Vyas composed music for more than 100 films. His work included Ketan Mehta’s ‘Bhavni Bhavai,’ as well as films such as ‘Maniyaro,’ ‘Nasibni Balihari,’ ‘Parki Thapan,’ ‘Liludi Dharati’ and ‘Maiyarman Mandu Nathi Lagtu.’

He also worked with several well-known playback singers, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, Mahendra Kapoor, Suman Kalyanpur, Bhupinder Singh and Prafull Dave.

Other memorable songs from his work include ‘Maniyaro Te Halu Halu Thai Re Viyo’ and ‘Hu Tu Tu Tu, Jami Ramatni Rutu’.

Albums and Accolades

Vyas also released several albums, including Jalaramni Jhumpdi, Bhajan Anmol, Ganga Satina Bhajano, Kahat Kabir, Jalaram Bapanu Halaradu, Prachin Prabhatiyan and Non-Stop Dandiya-Raas.

For his contribution to Gujarati cinema and music, Vyas received around 11 state-level Best Music Direction awards.

In 2022, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel honoured Vyas with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

He was also specially honoured by the Gujarat State Music Academy and Gujarat Tourism in 2024 for his contribution to music.