Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about regretting leaving her education at class 11. Here's what she shared about her kids and what she wants for them. Keep scrolling to know more.

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most loved and celebrated stars, making millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, undying love for her fans, and amazing aura. She is super dedicated to her craft, and there's no denying that. The actress is set to meet her fans once again in cinemas with her upcoming film Daayra, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Now, the actress has opened up about regretting leaving her education after class 11. Yes, you read that right. The actress has only studied till 11th grade, and since then she chose the path of films and acting. The actress also said that she is keen on wanting her children to complete their education, which also hints at her collaboration with UNICEF for kids' betterment.

Kareena on Regretting Not Completing Her Studies

Kareena told podcaster Hanuman Dass, “I never finished my education, and that was something that kind of stayed with me. Even though I had the opportunity, I got into movies and didn’t study any further after Class XI. I know a lot of people can make fun of that or say whatever they want, but I wanted to prove myself as an actor. That was something I wanted to do, to follow my heart.”

“Education is something I do regret not completing. That’s why I have pushed my boys to finish their education first and then follow their hearts. When UNICEF approached me about supporting young girls’ education in India, I felt deeply about it because I had always carried that regret that I hadn’t completed my own education,” she said.

Kareena's Association With UNICEF

Kareena has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014 and has advocated for girls’ education, gender equality and children’s access to quality education.